Exovera Wins Data Analysis Contract with the U.S. Department of State

VIENNA, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Exovera, a software and data science company, won a competitive contract with the U.S. Department of State to extend the company’s longstanding media monitoring and analysis support to the U.S. Embassy and Consulate in Iraq.

Under the five-year contract (base year plus four option years), Exovera will continue monitoring and reporting on Iraqi, regional, and international print, broadcast, and social media to help Embassy officials maintain contextual awareness and understanding of Iraqi politics and governance, security and economic affairs, and other issues and trends relating to U.S. government interests in Iraq. Exovera provides the Embassy with its exoINSIGHT platform for interactive access to open-source content, reporting, and a range of AI-enabled analytic and reporting tools.

“Exovera synthesizes vast amounts of information each day into continuous analytic reporting to help U.S. embassies see critical content and trends and make confident, data-driven decisions,” said Exovera CEO Bob Sogegian. “With the demonstrated depth of analytical capabilities, local and regional contextual knowledge, and editorial judgment, the U.S. diplomatic mission in Iraq relies on Exovera’s experts and technology to deliver comprehensive situational awareness.”

Exovera is a leading data and analysis provider to the U.S. Government, specializing in developing countries and dynamic conflict and post-conflict environments. Exovera's open-source analysts possess native understanding of international media and target audiences. They are empowered by exoINSIGHT, a platform that uses machine learning and natural language processing to derive insights from a growing body of curated data.

About Exovera

Exovera’s AI-driven solutions help reduce risk and promote security in an era of heightened threat. A wholly owned subsidiary of SOSi, we partner with government and commercial customers to deliver transformational technology that turns data into actionable insight. Our expansive, globally sourced data holdings are expertly curated by our multilingual team of national security and technology professionals.