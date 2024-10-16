Red Hat Accelerates Generative AI Innovation with Red Hat Enterprise Linux AI on Lenovo ThinkSystem Servers

RALEIGH, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Red Hat, Inc., the world's leading provider of open source solutions, today announced a collaboration with Lenovo to deliver Red Hat Enterprise Linux AI (RHEL AI) on Lenovo ThinkSystem SR675 V3 servers. With this collaboration, RHEL AI is validated to support SR675 V3 servers and will be factory pre-loaded for customers to more easily develop, test and run artificial intelligence (AI) and generative AI (gen AI) models on a trusted foundation model platform, built on an AI-optimized operating system.

While gen AI poses a significant opportunity for organizations to speed up innovation, AI workloads require a combination of high performance servers and flexible software that can support these intensive compute and processing demands while also streamlining AI model training and fine tuning. By enabling Lenovo ThinkSystem SR675 V3 servers with the power of RHEL AI, Red Hat and Lenovo deliver optimized performance for AI computing using built-in GPU processing power, helping customers more quickly and seamlessly put AI initiatives into production.

RHEL AI is a foundation model platform that brings together the Granite family of open source-licensed large language models (LLMs) from IBM Research with InstructLab model alignment tools for a community-driven approach to model development. The solution is packaged as an optimized, bootable Red Hat Enterprise Linux image for portability across hybrid cloud environments and is included as part of Red Hat OpenShift AI, Red Hat’s hybrid cloud machine learning operations (MLOps) platform, for running models and InstructLab at scale across distributed cluster environments.

Lenovo Consulting Service offers comprehensive support to optimize and implement Red Hat solutions. These services provide expertise in deployment, integration, and management, helping businesses enhance their IT infrastructure's performance and scalability while reducing complexity and costs. Lenovo’s team of experts is here to help across the end-to-end technology lifecycle. For more information on Lenovo’s services, click here.

RHEL AI is now supported and available on Lenovo ThinkSystem SR675 v3 servers. Customers can test drive the solution firsthand in Lenovo’s AI Center of Excellence, where outcomes are tailored to meet the unique needs of customer organizations.

Supporting Quotes

Joe Fernandes, vice president and general manager, AI Business Unit, Red Hat

“For enterprises to take full advantage of AI’s rapid evolutionary pace, they need greater levels of agility and efficiency to both identify and implement AI strategies successfully. Through our collaboration with Lenovo, Red Hat is making it easier for customers to seize the AI opportunity by combining the power of RHEL AI with Lenovo’s industry leading servers, helping customers build, deploy and run AI workloads from the datacenter, to the cloud and out to the edge.”

Brian Connors, vice president and general manager, ESMB & AI Business Segment, Lenovo

“Our collaboration with Red Hat is a powerful force driving innovation in AI. By combining Lenovo's industry-leading hardware with Red Hat's cutting-edge software, we are delivering comprehensive solutions that empower businesses to harness the full potential of these transformative technologies. Leveraging Red Hat Enterprise Linux AI on Lenovo enterprise AI ThinkSystem servers, organizations can streamline their AI workflows achieving faster time-to-value.”

Additional Resources

Connect with Red Hat

About Red Hat, Inc.

Red Hat is the world’s leading provider of enterprise open source software solutions, using a community-powered approach to deliver reliable and high-performing Linux, hybrid cloud, container, and Kubernetes technologies. Red Hat helps customers integrate new and existing IT applications, develop cloud-native applications, standardize on our industry-leading operating system, and automate, secure, and manage complex environments. Award-winning support, training, and consulting services make Red Hat a trusted adviser to the Fortune 500. As a strategic partner to cloud providers, system integrators, application vendors, customers, and open source communities, Red Hat can help organizations prepare for the digital future.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements provide current expectations of future events based on certain assumptions and include any statement that does not directly relate to any historical or current fact. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements included in this press release represent the Company's views as of the date of this press release and these views could change. However, while the Company or its parent International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the Company's views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

Red Hat, Red Hat Enterprise Linux, the Red Hat logo and OpenShift are trademarks or registered trademarks of Red Hat, Inc. or its subsidiaries in the U.S. and other countries. Linux® is the registered trademark of Linus Torvalds in the U.S. and other countries.