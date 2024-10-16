Caser Achieves 100% Visibility of Endpoints Using Tanium and EY Solution

KIRKLAND, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tanium, the industry’s leading provider of Converged Endpoint Management (XEM), highlighted today the success of Spanish insurance and services company Caser, the eighth largest insurance provider in Spain, who significantly reduced its cybersecurity risks by gaining 100% visibility into its global endpoints and applications using the Tanium XEM platform. Through the adoption of Tanium and EY’s joint service offering, Managed Visibility and Control (MVaC), the company has strengthened the cyber hygiene of its entire IT environment while increasing savings.

"Tanium and EY’s MVaC service gives us instant visibility into our devices, vulnerability scanning and management, security policy compliance, patch, and third-party application management, and further acceleration of our IT operations,” said Sergio Perello Pascual, Director of Technology and Operations, Caser. “As the person responsible for our company's technology, it is vitally important to comply with the group's security policies and minimize risk by improving cyber hygiene in our data center and workstations."

Prior to using Tanium, Caser lacked a comprehensive view into its assets and data resulting in the challenge of addressing cybersecurity risks, uncertainty about undetected vulnerabilities, and ineffective management of operating system patches and updates. In evaluating a potential solution, it was crucial to ensure that it adhered to the stringent security standards and policies of its parent company, Helvetia, which serves over 7 million customers and employs 12,000 people.

The MVaC was critical for Caser in accelerating its IT operations by accessing real-time visibility, proactively identifying vulnerabilities, and establishing cost control.

“The intersection between IT observability and endpoint detection that the Tanium XEM platform provides is the game-changing factor for Caser, who needed to perform a complete discovery and inventory of assets as the first step to securing its IT environment,” says Jeremy Bellaiche, Regional VP of Spain, Tanium. “You can’t understand or protect an asset if you don’t know it’s there. The MVaC solution provides the company full visibility into its devices, the ability to proactively identify vulnerabilities, and accelerated the company’s IT operations.”

The EY-Tanium alliance has enabled Caser to continuously improve its cybersecurity posture by bringing together EY’s expert consulting and Tanium’s powerful platform to deliver data-driven insights. This strategic collaboration prioritizes the success of joint clients by effectively managing and gaining command and control of assets, reducing risk, and maximizing the value of IT investments.

“With Tanium, it’s possible to gain better visibility of the applications and systems, and of the configuration of those systems,” says Jordi Juan, Cybersecurity Partner, EY. “And that information is very crucial nowadays: where is the asset, how is it configured, what vulnerabilities might be with those assets, and how you can put in and apply the right risk management measures.”

