Treasury Prime and Greenlite Partner to Bring Compliance AI to Banks Across the US

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Treasury Prime, a leading embedded banking software company, announced today the addition of Greenlite to the Treasury Prime Partner Marketplace. Banks in Treasury Prime’s network now have the option to leverage Greenlite to help scale their anti-money laundering (AML) and risk management programs by automating repetitive workflows.

“ As the regulatory landscape grows more complex, managing all aspects of compliance is a crucial factor for banks as they evaluate investments in embedded banking programs,” said Chris Dean, CEO of Treasury Prime. “ Our Bank-Direct approach means that banks maintain oversight of their fintech partnerships, including compliance oversight. The addition of Greenlite to our partner marketplace empowers banks in our network to scale compliance without simply adding headcount. They also benefit from onboarding embedded fintech partners faster while maintaining high standards of review quality.”

Greenlite provides financial institutions regulated by the OCC, SEC and FDIC the ability to automate rigorous customer due diligence with generative AI. Its platform augments risk and empower compliance teams with intelligent AI workflows, allowing financial institutions to onboard, periodically review, and investigate more business customers with ease.

“ Over the past few years, we've seen a troubling rise in AML-related consent orders, underscoring a critical issue: compliance teams are stretched thin and overwhelmed,” said Will Lawrence, CEO of Greenlite. “ By partnering with Treasury Prime, we’re able to bring more banks access to AI-driven solutions that will help them automate repetitive workflows like customer due diligence, alert handling and third-party risk management. This will ultimately enable banks to quickly scale their embedded banking programs while staying on top of regulatory requirements.”

About Treasury Prime

Treasury Prime is building the future of finance. Through its cutting-edge embedded banking software, Treasury Prime facilitates seamless connections between banks and enterprise partners, equipping them with everything they need to launch innovative financial products with a strong commitment to responsible practices. Beyond its core banking offerings, which encompass accounts and payment infrastructure, Treasury Prime also provides a robust partner marketplace. This marketplace offers a wide range of auxiliary services tailored to meet the diverse needs of bank-fintech partnerships. Treasury Prime was named Best Banking-as-a-Service Platform in the Tearsheet Embedded Awards 2021 and 2022, and was named to CB Insights' annual 2021 Fintech 250 list.

About Greenlite

Greenlite is the leading generative AI platform for financial services companies. Its platform augments risk and compliance teams with intelligent AI workflows across account opening, customer due diligence and anti-money laundering operations. Greenlite’s enterprise-grade AI is trusted by financial institutions across three continents, enabling them to increase workforce capacity, ensure ongoing compliance and enhance business growth. Greenlite is based in San Francisco and is backed by Silicon Valley’s top investors, including Y Combinator, Greylock and General Catalyst. For more information, visit Greenlite’s website at greenlite.ai or follow on LinkedIn.