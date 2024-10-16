Eldridge Industries Enters Agreement with Blue Owl to Bring Innovative Liquidity Solution to GP Stakes Industry

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Eldridge Industries today announced the acquisition of a 10% interest from Blue Owl GP Stakes Fund III. This innovative structure provides liquidity and unlocks value for Blue Owl GP Stakes Fund III investors while establishing Eldridge Industries as a leading provider of GP solutions. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Blue Owl GP Stakes Fund III is a passive minority investment vehicle that holds stakes in industry-leading private equity firms. The fund provides capital to help firms achieve their growth plans and other strategic goals. This transaction represents an innovative solution to providing liquidity to GP Stakes investors in permanent capital structures.

“ We are excited to be working with Blue Owl on this innovative transaction and providing a new liquidity solution for the GP stakes market,” said Todd Boehly, Chairman and CEO of Eldridge Industries. “ This demonstrates Blue Owl’s forward-thinking approach to providing liquidity for their LPs and Eldridge Industries’ deep expertise in providing creative capital solutions under David Lee, who leads our GP solutions strategy. We look forward to building on this transaction with Blue Owl and their top-tier GP partners.”

“ Eldridge Industries was a natural match to provide a liquidity solution and unlock value for our investors,” said Michael Rees, Co-President of Blue Owl and Head of GP Strategic Capital Platform. “ Like Blue Owl, Eldridge Industries has innovation at its core, and we are eager to continue partnering on opportunities in the future.”

Eldridge Industries

Eldridge Industries invests in businesses across the Insurance, Asset Management, Technology, Mobility, Sports & Gaming, Media, Real Estate, and Consumer landscapes. The firm seeks to build and grow businesses led by proven management teams that have demonstrated leadership and experience to scale an enterprise. Eldridge Industries is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut, with additional offices in Beverly Hills, New York, and London. To learn more about Eldridge Industries, please visit eldridge.com

Blue Owl

Blue Owl (NYSE: OWL) is a leading asset manager that is redefining alternatives.

With over $192 billion in assets under management as of June 30, 2024, we invest across three multi-strategy platforms: Credit, GP Strategic Capital, and Real Estate. Anchored by a strong permanent capital base, we provide businesses with private capital solutions to drive long-term growth and offer institutional investors, individual investors, and insurance companies differentiated alternative investment opportunities that aim to deliver strong performance, risk-adjusted returns, and capital preservation.

Together with over 820 experienced professionals, Blue Owl brings the vision and discipline to create the exceptional. To learn more, visit www.blueowl.com.