PursueCare Introduces RESET® and RESET-O®—FDA-Authorized Digital Therapeutics for Addiction Treatment

MIDDLETOWN, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PursueCare, a leader in virtual addiction treatment, today announced the rollout of RESET® and RESET-O® , the only FDA-authorized prescription digital therapeutics (PDTs) for substance use disorder (SUD) and opioid use disorder (OUD). The groundbreaking app-based digital therapies deliver a self-guided 12-week course of cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT), in which patients are incentivized to complete lessons, adhere to treatment, and abstain from drug use. Demonstrated to reduce substance use, increase treatment retention, and reduce overall healthcare costs, the products are positioned to transform addiction treatment.

RESET® and RESET-O® were originally developed and commercialized by Pear Therapeutics, Inc. They were acquired by PursueCare late last year. The company will leverage the PDTs in conjunction with its comprehensive virtual treatment offering, specifically focusing on value-based care arrangements with health plans. Additionally, PursueCare is establishing programs with partnering clinics to enable delivery of RESET® and RESET-O® to their patients.

Real-World Impact and Cost Savings

RESET® and RESET-O® integrate seamlessly with outpatient care, including medications for OUD (MOUD), providing continuous support and personalized progress tracking. By enhancing patient engagement, these PDTs align with value-based care models prioritized by health plans. Data presented by representatives of the Massachusetts state Medicaid program, MassHealth, shows RESET® and RESET-O® users saved Massachusetts $2,011 per user in health care resource related costs, with emergency room visits and hospitalizations reduced by 45% and 64%, respectively.

“At PursueCare, we are driven by the belief that everyone deserves accessible, high-quality care that meets them where they are and stays with them through their journey. RESET® and RESET-O® align perfectly with our mission. Digital therapeutics empower individuals to reclaim control over their health, advancing a new standard of care for chronic substance use disorder,” said Nick Mercadante, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of PursueCare.

Comprehensive Virtual Care

PursueCare’s virtual clinic model offers telehealth treatment for opioids, alcohol, stimulants, and other substances through a multidisciplinary care team. Treatment plans include MOUD sometimes referred to as medication-assisted treatment, counseling, psychiatry, targeted case management, treatment for physical health conditions that are common to drug users like Hepatitis C, and pharmacy services. Care is delivered through PursueCare’s smart phone app, empowering patients to manage their recovery from anywhere, and its providers to easily engage when needed. “Our team addresses the critical need for accessible addiction treatment,” said Dr. Jason Kirby, DO, MBA, FASAM, PursueCare’s Medical Director. “RESET® and RESET-O® provide essential tools that keep patients engaged, while the data-driven insights it provides our team promotes personalized, effective care and timely interventions.”

Expanding Access Through Partnerships

PursueCare partners with health systems and community providers to deliver integrated access to addiction care locally. Screening, interventions, and referrals are integrated at key points like emergency rooms, enabling same-day treatment initiation. Recent research sponsored by the National Institute on Drug Abuse (NIDA) underscores the necessity of an integrated, multidisciplinary approach to improve patient outcomes.

About PursueCare

PursueCare provides personalized virtual addiction treatment for individuals across nine states (CT, KY, MA, ME, NH, NJ, OH, PA, and WV). Our mission is to increase access to chronic care through telehealth. Patients engage with a multi-disciplinary team providing medical care, counseling, psychiatry, and pharmacy. FDA-authorized digital cognitive behavioral therapy, RESET® and RESET-O® , supports recovery 24/7. We accept private insurance, Medicare, and Medicaid.

Learn more at www.pursuecare.com and www.reachforreset.com.

DISCLAIMERS

RESET® Indications for Use

RESET® is intended to provide cognitive behavioral therapy, as an adjunct to a contingency management system, for patients 18 years of age and older, who are currently enrolled in outpatient treatment under the supervision of a clinician. RESET® is indicated as a 12-week (90 day) prescription-only treatment for patients with substance use disorder (SUD), who are not currently on opioid replacement therapy, who do not abuse alcohol solely, or who do not abuse opioids as their primary substance of abuse. It is intended to increase abstinence from a patient’s substances of abuse during treatment and increase retention in the outpatient treatment program.

RESET® Important Safety Information for Patients

Warnings/Precautions: Do not use RESET® to communicate any emergency, urgent or critical information. RESET does not include features that can send alerts or warnings to your clinician. If you have feelings or thoughts of harming yourself or others, please dial 911 or go to the nearest emergency room. RESET® is intended for patients whose primary language is English with a reading level of 7th grade or above, who have access to an Android/iOS tablet or smartphone, and who are familiar with the use of smartphone applications (apps). You should be able to upload data periodically, i.e. have internet/wireless connection access. RESET® is not intended to be used as stand-alone therapy for substance use disorder (SUD) and does not replace care by your provider or outpatient treatment. RESET® is not a substitute for your medications. You should continue to take your medications as directed by your provider. The long-term benefit of treatment with RESET® on abstinence has not been evaluated in studies lasting beyond 12 weeks (90 days) in the SUD population. The ability of RESET® to prevent potential relapse after treatment discontinuation has not been studied. The safety and effectiveness of RESET® has not been established in patients enrolled in opioid treatment programs reporting opioids as their primary substance of abuse.

This Press Release does not include all the information needed to use RESET® safely and effectively.

RESET-O® Indications for Use

RESET-O® prescription digital therapeutic is a 12-weeks (84 days) software application intended to increase retention of patients with opioid use disorder (OUD) in outpatient treatment by providing cognitive behavioral therapy, as an adjunct to outpatient treatment that includes transmucosal buprenorphine and contingency management, for patients 18 years or older who are currently under the supervision of a clinician. RESET-O® is indicated as a prescription-only digital therapeutic.

RESET-O® Important Safety Information for Patients

Warnings/Precautions: Do not use RESET-O® to communicate any emergency, urgent or critical information. RESET-O® does not include features that can send alerts or warnings to your clinician. If you have feelings or thoughts of harming yourself or others, please dial 911 or go to the nearest emergency room. RESET-O® is intended for patients whose primary language is English with a reading level of 7th grade or above, who have access to an Android/iOS tablet or smartphone, and who are familiar with the use of smartphone applications (apps). You should be able to upload data periodically, i.e. have internet/wireless connection access. RESET-O® is not intended to be used as stand-alone therapy for Opioid Use Disorder (OUD) and does not replace care by your provider or outpatient treatment. RESET-O® is not a substitute for your medications. You should continue to take your medications as directed by your provider. The long-term benefit of RESET-O® has not been evaluated in studies lasting beyond 12 weeks (84 days) in the OUD population. The ability of RESET-O® to prevent potential relapse after therapy discontinuation has not been studied.

This Press Release does not include all the information needed to use RESET-O® safely and effectively.