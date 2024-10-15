SGH Becomes Penguin Solutions

Building on a 25-year history of delivering high-performance computing (HPC) solutions, today Penguin Solutions announced the completion of its brand transition from SGH into a robust end-to-end infrastructure solution provider. The new Penguin Solutions designs, builds, deploys, and manages next-generation enterprise infrastructure for AI and beyond.

Building on a 25-year history of delivering high-performance computing (HPC) solutions, today Penguin Solutions announced the completion of its brand transition from SGH into a robust end-to-end infrastructure solution provider. The new Penguin Solutions designs, builds, deploys, and manages next-generation enterprise infrastructure for AI and beyond.

MILPITAS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Penguin Solutions, Inc. (Penguin Solutions, Nasdaq: PENG) today announced the completion of its brand transition from SGH - SMART Global Holdings, Inc., into a robust end-to-end infrastructure solution provider. Building on a 25-year history of delivering high-performance computing (HPC) solutions, the new Penguin Solutions designs, builds, deploys, and manages next-generation enterprise infrastructure for AI and beyond.

Combining the expertise and capabilities of Penguin Solutions with the company’s other business lines creates new opportunities for innovation on the design and delivery of comprehensive solutions—from core to cloud to edge—for next-generation applications. From advanced computing and integrated memory solutions to edge platforms, Penguin Solutions has the flexibility and knowledge to support enterprises in their technological journeys with customized solutions that address their specific needs and solve their most complex business problems.

“Uniting our company under one brand, Penguin Solutions, highlights our transformation into an enterprise solutions company focused on overcoming the challenges of complex infrastructure deployment,” said Mark Adams, president and CEO of Penguin Solutions. “Penguin Solutions combines our broad set of cutting-edge solutions and technical knowledge, positioning us to partner with our customers to deliver innovation, rapid time-to-production, optimized long-term performance, high availability, reliable security, and lasting value.”

The Cree LED brand, another SGH business unit specializing in application-optimized LED chips and components designed for high performance and reliability, will continue to do business as Cree LED.

Penguin Solutions, SMART Global Holdings, SGH, and Cree LED are trademarks or registered trademarks owned within the family of companies owned by Penguin Solutions, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

About Penguin Solutions

The most exciting technological advancements are also the most challenging for companies to adopt. At Penguin Solutions, we support our customers in achieving their ambitions across our computing, memory, and LED lines of business. With our expert skills, experience, and partnerships, we turn our customers’ most complex challenges into compelling opportunities.

For more information, visit https://www.penguinsolutions.com.