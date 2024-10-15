MC Machinery Systems Partners with Acieta to Offer the FastBEND Robotic Bending Cell

The FastBEND Robotic Bending Cell is designed for small to medium parts and medium- to high-volume production. This seamless, automated bending solution can increase production capacity, reduce labor costs, improve safety and maximize workflow efficiency. (Photo: Business Wire)

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MC Machinery Systems has entered into an exclusive partnership with Acieta to offer the FastBEND Robotic Bending Cell unveiled at FABTECH in Orlando, Fla. today.

The robotic cell features the Acieta FastBEND robotic solution and MC Machinery’s Diamond BB Series of electric press brakes.

Helping fabricators eliminate production bottlenecks in downstream operations is the focus of MC Machinery’s newest FABTECH-revealed equipment and technology, including the FastBEND cell.

“The overwhelming majority of fabricators struggle with bottlenecks in material handling and bending due to the proliferation of high-volume fiber lasers,” said MC Machinery Fabrication Division Vice President of Sales Shane Herendeen. “Partnering with Acieta allows us to offer our customers the most advanced technology to eliminate costly gridlock in press brake operations.”

The new FastBEND Robotic Bending Cell is designed for small to medium parts and medium- to high-volume production. This seamless, automated bending solution can increase production capacity, reduce labor costs, improve safety and maximize workflow efficiency.

“We are excited to collaborate with MC Machinery to develop an innovative solution that addresses key challenges faced by today’s fabricators,” said Greg Morehouse, vice president of sales at Acieta. “This collaboration leveraged our collective strengths to deliver a product that will set a new standard for robotic bending in the industry.”

A subsidiary of the Mitsubishi Corporation, MC Machinery Systems supplies and services fabrication equipment including Mitsubishi lasers, Mitsubishi and ADIRA press brakes, and advanced material handling systems. Visit www.mcmachinery.com for more information.

Acieta is a recognized leader in industrial robotics and has integrated more than 10,000 systems throughout North America. The company operates in multiple locations across the United States and Mexico. Visit www.acieta.com for more information.