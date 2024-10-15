Undivided Life Holdings acquires McKnight Construction.

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Undivided Life Holdings (“Undivided Life”) announced today its acquisition of a majority stake in McKnight Construction (“McKnight”).

Founded in 1973, McKnight Construction is a metal building construction firm with a long history of quality craftsmanship and professional work at an affordable cost. Headquartered in Pollok, Texas, McKnight is deeply ingrained in the East Texas community and proud to serve clients throughout the region and beyond. Founder Robby McKnight’s unwavering commitment to client satisfaction built the firm's stable foundation and created a platform for continual growth. Undivided Life is proud to be partners with Robby on the company’s next chapter.

The Undivided Life team believes McKnight is well-positioned to continue expansion within its current geographies and eventually expand beyond East Texas. This investment leverages the team’s expertise in operations, strategy, and company culture to drive growth and impact.

Undivided Life was initially attracted to the opportunity because of McKnight’s long history of performance and strong brand recognition. The interest grew considerably as Undivided Life learned more about Robby McKnight, the company’s founder. Nick Balser, Head of Growth and Strategy at Undivided Life, knows the construction industry well and leveraged his experience to spearhead the acquisition. Before joining Undivided Life, Nick was the operational CFO of a construction company, which equipped him to lead the due diligence and strategic planning for the acquisition.

Nick and the Undivided Life team became increasingly excited about the McKnight opportunity as they worked closely with Robby and his team throughout the process. “Leaders like Robby are a game-changer when a potential acquisition is being considered,” remarked Balser. “As we learned more about him, who he is, what he has accomplished, and all that he stands for, we knew this was the perfect fit for our team.”

“At the end of the day, I wanted a partner who I knew would take care of my employees and build upon the company legacy I’ve spent my whole career creating,” Robby said. “I am excited about the future of the company, and I can already see the benefits of having Undivided Life involved in our business.”

During diligence, Undivided Life studied every aspect of the business, the client experience, and the market opportunity. “The research performed by our team was on par with the very best that I experienced while working in private equity,” stated Nick Bezner, co-founder and managing partner at Undivided Life. “As part of our process, the team at Undivided Life rebuilt the last few years of financials and got a head start on moving from manual processes to automated and optimized workflows, which positions us well for growth across East Texas and future expansion plans into the Dallas-Fort Worth and Houston metro areas.”

About Undivided Life Holdings

Undivided Life Holdings is a multi-strategy investment company focused on majority acquisitions, minority investments, and company start-ups. The Undivided Life team utilizes a proprietary “Buy | Build | Bless” investment approach to ensure all stakeholders benefit as the company thrives. Undivided Life Holdings is the sister company of Undivided Life, a growth, strategy, and culture consulting firm based in Irving, Texas.

Visit www.undivided.life to learn more.

About McKnight Construction

McKnight Construction is an experienced full-service design and building company specializing in metal structures, including barndominium residences, workshops, roofs, barns, carports, and commercial buildings. McKnight provides service to customers for all phases of metal building construction including finding suitable land, site development, floorplan and exterior design, and construction. McKnight was founded on the belief that their customers’ needs are the number one priority and, as a result, much of their business comes from repeat customers and referrals.

Visit www.mcknightconstruction.com to learn more.