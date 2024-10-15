Nu Skin Introduces MYND360™, a New Line of Clinically Proven Supplements and Topicals for Mental Well-Being

PROVO, Utah--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE: NUS), a global beauty and wellness leader, today introduced MYND360, a new line of clinically proven nutritional formulas to support core needs for cognitive well-being. MYND360 is the culmination of five years of research and clinical studies, and features six products designed to help users sleep better, manage stress, stay focused and even support a strong memory.

“Sleep, stress, memory and mental cognition all have a significant impact on our overall health and well-being,” said Steve Hatchett, executive vice president and chief product officer at Nu Skin. “Our global research shows that 93% of consumers have one or more concerns related to sleep, focus or memory. It’s also clear that consumers want products that are scientifically proven and shown to be safe and effective through clinical research. We feel this holistic approach will support consumer’s desires to live happier, healthier lives.”

The new MYND360 line supports mental well-being in areas that matter most, including calm, focus, sleep and memory.

MYND360 Feel Calm: An advanced nutritional formula supports your mood to help you remain calm. Magnolia bark and lemon balm extract work with clinically studied L-Theanine for maintaining healthy cortisol levels and reduced feelings of stress.*

An advanced nutritional formula supports your mood to help you remain calm. Magnolia bark and lemon balm extract work with clinically studied L-Theanine for maintaining healthy cortisol levels and reduced feelings of stress.* MYND360 Mind Full: Multitasking soft gels protect against mental fatigue and support memory and recall. A clinically proven blend of astaxanthin, grape extract and vitamin E helps support healthy memory.*

Multitasking soft gels protect against mental fatigue and support memory and recall. A clinically proven blend of astaxanthin, grape extract and vitamin E helps support healthy memory.* MYND360 Night Time: A clinically supported and carefully formulated sleep supplement with magnesium, melatonin, and natural saffron stigma extract helps you fall asleep faster, stay asleep longer and supports better quality sleep throughout.*

A clinically supported and carefully formulated sleep supplement with magnesium, melatonin, and natural saffron stigma extract helps you fall asleep faster, stay asleep longer and supports better quality sleep throughout.* MYND360 Sharp Focus : A supplement to support healthy brain function, including mental clarity, concentration, and improved reaction time. Choline, bacopa, B6 and B12 support natural brain function after just one use. A microencapsulated form of caffeine ensures a gradual release to avoid jitters.*

: A supplement to support healthy brain function, including mental clarity, concentration, and improved reaction time. Choline, bacopa, B6 and B12 support natural brain function after just one use. A microencapsulated form of caffeine ensures a gradual release to avoid jitters.* MYND360 Relaxing Body Cream: A rich moisturizing cream formulated with topical nutrients like calcium and magnesium absorbs quickly to avoid feeling greasy, and the light, relaxing fragrance helps support a positive mood and enhanced feelings of well-being and relaxation.

A rich moisturizing cream formulated with topical nutrients like calcium and magnesium absorbs quickly to avoid feeling greasy, and the light, relaxing fragrance helps support a positive mood and enhanced feelings of well-being and relaxation. MYND360 Energizing Hand and Body Wash: An earth-friendly cleanser with green apple ginseng fragrance, along with natural coconut and biodegradable cleansing agents, gently removes dirt, oil and impurities without stripping away skin’s hydration.

As consumer safety is a top concern when creating supplements, Nu Skin uses its exclusive 6S Quality Process to maintain stringent quality, efficacy and safety controls through each stage of development and manufacturing. The process includes a set of highly integrated activities, multiple layers of scientific testing and an extraordinary attention to detail to ensure that each product meets the highest standards and complies with all relevant government requirements.

Clinical Studies

Nu Skin scientists commissioned three clinical studies on the key ingredient blends in Night Time, Feel Calm and Mind Full. Scientists studied a unique blend of ingredients in Night Time (magnesium and saffron, without melatonin) designed to improve sleep in a double-blind, placebo-controlled study with 40 healthy adults with self-reported sleep disturbances. The 28-day study found that 89% of participants taking the Night Time blend reported feeling less drowsy when waking up and 96% noted improvement in their sleep quality.*

Scientists at Princeton Consumer Research observed the impact of Feel Calm’s unique ingredient blend (l-theanine, lemon balm, and magnolia bark extract) on stress in a double-blind, placebo-controlled study with 60 healthy adults with moderate stress. This 30-day study found that 98% of participants taking the Feel Calm blend reported improvements in feelings of occasional anxiousness and 93% reported improvements in feelings of melancholy.*

For memory, Nu Skin scientists studied Mind Full’s blend of ingredients (astaxanthin, grape extract, and vitamin E) for its effect on memory in a double-blind, placebo-controlled study with 100 healthy adults with self-reported, memory concerns. The 12-week study found statistical improvement in cognitive performance and episodic memory vs. a placebo. In addition, participants taking the memory blend of ingredients had a statistically significant increase in brain-derived neurotrophic factor (BDNF), a compound produced by the brain related to memory and learning. They also reported a statistically significant decrease in a biomarker of oxidative stress.*

Sustainability

In alignment with Nu Skin’s 2030 commitment to make all packaging recycled, recyclable, reduced, reusable or renewable, three products in the MYND360 line feature innovative pouches that avoid waste and promote sustainability. These innovative pouches use 81% less plastic and 81% lower carbon emissions from shipping and manufacturing than traditional packaging. Current global sales estimates show the MYND360 pouches will avoid approximately 1.5 tons of plastic a year (these savings do not account for the impact of any consumers who purchase/use the MYND360 pods).

Availability

MYND360 products became available Oct. 10 in the U.S. For more information, please visit nuskin.com or the Nu Skin Store on Amazon.

About Nu Skin

The Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. (NYSE: NUS) family of companies includes Nu Skin and Rhyz Inc. Nu Skin is an integrated beauty and wellness company, powered by a dynamic affiliate opportunity platform, which operates in nearly 50 markets worldwide. Backed by 40 years of scientific research, the company's products help people look, feel and live their best with brands including Nu Skin® personal care, Pharmanex® nutrition and ageLOC® anti-aging, which includes an award-winning line of beauty device systems. Formed in 2018, Rhyz is a synergistic ecosystem of consumer, technology and manufacturing companies focused on innovation within the beauty, wellness and lifestyle categories.

* These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.