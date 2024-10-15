hoopla Digital Announces BingePass with iNDIEFLIX, Bringing Independent Films to Public Libraries

Library patrons with hoopla access through their library will be able to explore iNDIEFLIX's collection of over 4,000 award-winning shorts, features, series, classics and documentaries. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Library patrons with hoopla access through their library will be able to explore iNDIEFLIX's collection of over 4,000 award-winning shorts, features, series, classics and documentaries. (Graphic: Business Wire)

HOLLAND, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--hoopla Digital, the only all-in-one digital media app for public libraries and their patrons, announced today that it is partnering with iNDIEFLIX, a global streaming platform of content with a purpose, to launch a new BingePass.

iNDIEFLIX showcases classic and contemporary content from around the world to give voice to marginalized communities and feed artistic and cultural curiosities. Over 4,000 award-winning shorts, features, series, classics and documentaries are featured in its new hoopla BingePass, with spotlighted collections including diverse voices, women’s voices, action-adventure, sci-fi, comedy and drama.

“We are always striving to diversify the types of content accessible to public library patrons on our platform, knowing they want more digital content,” hoopla Digital founder Jeff Jankowski said. “This partnership with iNDIEFLIX aligns well with our mission to provide access to engaging and entertaining content for free to library patrons through our growing BingePass offering.”

iNDIEFLIX aims to share thought-provoking, well-known and off-the-radar content by providing a platform for both young up-and-coming and seasoned filmmakers. Through this new partnership, participating public libraries will receive immediate access through hoopla with no additional fees or subscriptions to manage and patrons will receive unlimited access for a week to all of iNDIEFLIX’s content for free with a library card.

“We’re excited to add iNDIEFLIX’s collection of diverse, unique and inspiring films to our expanding list of BingePasses,” said Cat Zappa, VP of Digital Acquisition at hoopla. “Our partnership with iNDIEFLIX brings fresh and global perspectives to our platform and library patrons, while promoting and supporting our commitment to increase visibility for small, independent filmmakers and films.”

“At iNDIEFLIX, our goal is to make life better through the enjoyment of film, while also understanding its power to drive community, conversation and change,” co-founder of iNDIEFLIX Scilla Andreen said. “Through our partnership with hoopla Digital, we’re able to reach new audiences, further spreading our featured filmmakers' messages.”

hoopla’s new iNDIEFLIX BingePass is one of 25+ BingePasses available to public libraries and their patrons — expanding hoopla’s commitment to providing unique content for free to library patrons. BingePass is a unique innovation from hoopla, offering unlimited access to educational and entertaining collections of streaming content and platforms for seven days with just one borrow. Year-to-date, BingePass borrows have increased by 67% and title circulations through BingePass have increased 103%. BingePass is accessible anywhere, either on the web or via hoopla’s mobile app, with no commercials or ads. Patrons of all ages and interests can find something to borrow including magazines, eBooks, popular movies and TV series, puzzles and more.

Attendees of MIPCOM in Cannes, France, October 21-24, 2024 will be able to learn more about hoopla’s BingePass offering and new partnership with iNDIEFLIX from Cat Zappa, VP of Digital Acquisition at hoopla, who will be on-site at the event and available to connect.

hoopla is available in nearly 10,000 public libraries across the U.S., Canada, Australia and New Zealand including Chicago Public Library, San Francisco Public Library and Los Angeles Public Library. To access content on hoopla, including BingePasses, cardholders of participating libraries can download the free hoopla mobile app on their Android or iOS device or visit hoopladigital.com.

About hoopla Digital

With a mission to serve public libraries and their patrons, hoopla is the only all-in-one app that provides online and mobile access to millions of eBooks, audiobooks, comics and manga, music, movies, TV, and more with BingePass. Available in 110+ world languages, content on hoopla is available for free with a valid library card. hoopla is the pioneer of the pay per use model that allows library patrons to borrow content immediately, no waits or holds required. Headquartered in Holland, Ohio, hoopla is a service of Midwest Tape, a trusted partner to public libraries for over 30 years. For more information or to download the hoopla app, visit hoopladigital.com.

About iNDIEFLIX:

iNDIEFLIX is a global streaming platform showcasing independent voices from around the world. With a diverse collection of award-winning animations, Oscar-winning shorts, documentaries, series, dramas, comedies, sci-fi, and more, iNDIEFLIX brings underrepresented stories to light. Its curated content captivates audiences by offering unique perspectives across genres.

Additional information is available at www.iNDIEFLIX.com