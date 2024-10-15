Hilton Dallas Lincoln Centre Partners with Denali to Launch Zero-Food-Waste Events

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Denali, the nation’s leading and largest recycler of organic materials, today announced a collaboration with the Hilton Dallas Lincoln Centre to recycle food waste and offer certified zero-food-waste meetings, conferences, and conventions. Through this partnership, the Hilton Lincoln Centre, operated by Aimbridge Hospitality, a leading, global hotel management company and the world’s largest third-party hotel operator, will leverage Denali’s depackaging capabilities to efficiently separate plastic, cardboard, and other packaging from food and drinks to easily recycle food waste that would otherwise have gone to landfills. The resulting clean stream of organics feeds the circular economy locally as it is used to make compost that nourishes North Texas farms and gardens.

This program was born out of Hilton Dallas Lincoln Centre’s commitment to operate more sustainably and the surging customer demand for events that create less waste. Denali works with thousands of businesses to recycle more than 1 billion pounds of food waste each year and offers solutions for large venues, like the Hilton Dallas Lincoln Centre, to economically recycle food waste at scale. The hotel will use Denali’s services to recycle food waste from its kitchens, as well as post-consumer waste collected from buffets.

“We’re thrilled to work with Hilton Lincoln Centre Dallas to develop a new model for managing food waste at hotels,” said Ilia Kostov, Denali Chief Revenue Officer. “Event venues such as hotels, conference centers, and sports arenas create large amounts of discarded food. But thanks to Denali’s technology, expertise, and processes, and the commitment of dedicated customers like the Hilton Lincoln Centre Dallas, this stream of material can be used as a resource to benefit our communities.”

“Hilton Lincoln Center is proud to be at the forefront of addressing food waste in the hospitality industry,” said Adam Gollub, General Manager of the Hilton Dallas Lincoln Centre. “It’s our pleasure to partner with Denali to offer our customers zero-food-waste events that make a real, positive difference for the environment and also help organizations achieve their own sustainability goals.”

About Aimbridge Hospitality

Aimbridge Hospitality is the world’s leading global hospitality management company. A trusted operator of over 80 globally recognized lodging brands and distinctive luxury and lifestyle assets, Aimbridge delivers compelling results for hotel owners by leveraging proprietary data and insights as an authority in key markets and destinations, while creating exceptional guest experiences. Aimbridge continually strives to set the new standard in hospitality excellence, leading the industry into the future through a wealth of unmatched resources and best-in-class supplier agreements, while recruiting and developing top industry talent in all key verticals and geographies. To learn more, visit www.aimbridgehospitality.com. Connect with Aimbridge on LinkedIn.

About Denali

Denali is the leading and largest organic recycling company in the US on a mission to replenish the Earth by repurposing waste. Our work is essential to keeping water clean, reducing the need for new landfill capacity, building soil fertility, helping farmers be more resilient, and reducing society’s reliance on fossil fuels. Our services and products touch thousands of acres, hundreds of locales, millions of tons of material, and nearly every person who purchases and consumes food in the US.

About Hilton Hotels & Resorts

For over a century, Hilton Hotels & Resorts has set the benchmark for hospitality around the world, providing new product innovations and services to meet guests' evolving needs. With more than 600 hotels across six continents, Hilton Hotels & Resorts properties are located in the world’s most sought-after destinations for guests who know that where they stay matters. Experience a positive stay at Hilton Hotels & Resorts by booking at hiltonhotels.com or through the industry-leading Hilton Honors app. Hilton Honors members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels have access to instant benefits. Learn more about Hilton Hotels & Resorts at stories.hilton.com/hhr, and follow the brand on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Hilton Lincoln Centre Dallas is a premiere hotel and conference venue located in North Dallas. The venue features more than 43,000 square feet of total event space, 22 meeting rooms, and 503 guest rooms. Annually, Hilton Lincoln Centre Dallas hosts dozens of events within easy driving distance of downtown Dallas and the Galleria Dallas mall.