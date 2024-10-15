QMS Medicosmetics Selects Cart.com’s Commerce Services to Fuel U.S. Expansion

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cart.com, a leading provider of unified commerce and logistics software and services, today announced that German premium skincare brand QMS Medicosmetics has tapped Cart.com’s full suite of professional services to elevate its direct-to-consumer offering in the U.S. to new levels. QMS Medicosmetics will leverage Cart.com’s Marketplace Services, Growth Marketing and Customer Engagement capabilities to power growth across social, search and marketplace channels and drive customer acquisition, conversion and loyalty.

“Cart.com is the ideal partner for us as we expand in the U.S. and look to directly engage consumers across the country,” said Rainer Anskinewitsch, CEO at QMS Medicosmetics. “Their expertise in the beauty and skincare industry coupled with their full suite of services and technology will allow us to supercharge our U.S. expansion plan while maximizing our return on investment.”

QMS Medicosmetics will benefit from Cart.com’s integrated offering which delivers a cohesive growth strategy and consistent customer experience across search, social, e-commerce platforms and support channels. Cart.com’s growth marketing services provide brands with a holistic digital marketing strategy, integrating paid social, paid search, affiliate marketing, search engine optimization and conversion rate optimization. Paired with the company’s marketplace services, which help brands optimize their presence, sales and profitability across top marketplaces, and its customer engagement solution, which enables brands to offer omnichannel support across text, email, phone, live chat, social media and more, Cart.com is simplifying how brands drive omnichannel growth while managing costs.

“QMS Medicosmetics is an exciting brand with a strong reputation in the beauty industry as one of the ‘best kept secrets’ in skincare,” said Chris Mehrabi, Chief Delivery Officer of Cart.com. “We’re honored to be entrusted with the opportunity to build awareness of this incredible brand among American consumers as it grows its U.S. D2C business.”

Cart.com provides the physical and digital infrastructure that unifies operations across channels and makes it easy for brands, merchants and operators to win in a channel-rich world. The company’s professional services consultative arm offers a complete suite of tech-enabled growth marketing, marketplace and customer engagement solutions that allows brands to access best-in-class demand generation strategies while working with one team.

About Cart.com

Cart.com is the leading provider of comprehensive omnichannel commerce and logistics solutions that enable B2C and B2B companies as well as public sector agencies to unify commerce, from discovery to delivery. The company’s enterprise-grade software, services and logistics infrastructure, including its own network of fulfillment and distribution centers, are used by some of the world’s most beloved brands and complex companies to achieve omnichannel excellence and drive more efficient growth.

For more information, please visit Cart.com and LinkedIn.

ABOUT QMS Medicosmetics

Pioneers of collagen-based skincare, QMS Medicosmetics was founded in Germany four decades ago by plastic surgeon Dr Erich Schulte. Established with the improvement of post-surgery scar healing at its core, the brand centers around the principle that innovative science can significantly improve skin health and appearance. Treating the root causes of skin aging, not just the symptoms, became the foundation of their truly transformative products and treatments. This targeted approach rejuvenates and revitalizes the skin gently, stimulating its proprietary functions without causing irritation. QMS Medicosmetics’ highly effective collagen complexes are regarded as one of the most iconic innovations in the beauty sector.

As QMS proudly introduces COLLAgen3D™, they continue setting standards for innovation in the beauty sector. This latest launch features 100% skin-identical, micro-molecular collagen, exemplifying commitment to advancing skincare technology and reinforcing their reputation as pioneers in the field.