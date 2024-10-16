Chief and Wharton Executive Education Announce New Executive Education Series

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Chief, the largest network of senior women executives, announced a new partnership with Aresty Institute of Executive Education at the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania. This collaboration will bring expert insights from Wharton's world-class faculty to Chief's community of accomplished women leaders, enhancing their ability to excel in their respective fields.

The partnership builds on the success of Chief’s Executive Education membership, which launched earlier this year. The Executive Education membership features live courses with interactive lectures and breakout sessions that enable Chief members to have insightful discussions in the context of their business challenges. Chief members have described Executive Education courses they’ve taken to date as “game-changing,” “valuable,” and “inspiring” in shaping their leadership.

Starting in 2025, Chief’s Executive Education courses will be led by Wharton professors including Nancy Rothbard, deputy dean; Americus Reed, Whitney M. Young Jr. professor of marketing; and organizational psychologist Stew Friedman.

Wharton and Chief will collaborate on course topics that are tailored to Chief members’ needs as senior executive leaders. Session topics planned for January and February 2025 include Emotional Intelligence, Leadership and Decision Making, and Personal Branding. Additional courses will follow throughout the year.

In addition to their Executive Education partnership, Wharton professors will speak at Chief member events across the country, offering insights on the most pressing issues, trends, and opportunities facing leaders today. The first event, ChiefX Washington, DC on October 28, will feature Mary-Hunter McDonnell, JD, PhD, associate professor of management, who will join a roundtable discussion on how senior executives can adapt their skills and strategies to lead in uncertain times and complex environments. ChiefX is a series of local one-day conferences Chief hosts across the country for its members.

“Wharton is one of the most respected academic institutions in business and we’re thrilled the cutting-edge research and insights from their renowned faculty will now be part of our membership,” said Carolyn Childers, co-founder and CEO, Chief. “Wharton professors are at the forefront of today’s leadership challenges, advising organizations and business leaders around the world. Their expertise and guidance will undoubtedly help our members lead through today’s often complex and unpredictable business landscape.”

"Recognizing Chief members are accomplished executives at the top of their fields, we’ve developed a curriculum that will deepen their expertise through thought-provoking discussions alongside their fellow business leaders,” said Patti Williams, Ira A. Lipman associate professor of marketing and vice dean, Wharton Executive Education. “We've curated courses that match the nuanced needs of the Chief community by emphasizing advanced concepts and real-world scenarios that mirror the challenges and realities of leadership at the highest levels of global business."

Chief helps women executives raise their leadership game. Membership includes access to one of three distinct packages: Executive Education, 1-1 Executive Coaching, and Executive Advisory. All packages include access to a robust lineup of community experiences that allow members to connect through a wide variety of events including national conferences, professional chapters, bespoke conversations, and more. Chief has five clubhouse locations across the U.S. in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, San Francisco, and Washington, DC where members can connect in person and attend Chief or member-hosted events. Learn more at www.chief.com.

About Chief

Chief is a private network designed for the most powerful women executives to strengthen their leadership, magnify their influence, and pave the way to bring others with them. Launched in 2019 by Carolyn Childers and Lindsay Kaplan, Chief’s mission is to drive more women to the top and keep them there. Chief has been recognized as one of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies, and its diverse membership includes 20,000 senior women executives. Learn more at chief.com.

About Wharton Executive Education

Wharton Executive Education has served as the global leader in executive development for 35 years. Steeped in the heritage and analytical insights of the Wharton School, with an eye toward shaping the future of business, Wharton Executive Education’s individual, online, and custom programs prepare more than 100,000 professionals a year to transform their careers and organizations. For more information on Wharton Executive Education’s practical business solutions, visit executiveeducation.wharton.upenn.edu.

About the Wharton School

Founded in 1881 as the world’s first collegiate business school, the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania is shaping the future of business by incubating ideas, driving insights, and creating leaders who change the world. With a faculty of more than 235 renowned professors, Wharton has 5,000 undergraduate, MBA, executive MBA, and doctoral students. Each year, 100,000 professionals from around the world advance their careers through Wharton Executive Education’s individual, company-customized, and online programs, and thousands of pre-collegiate students explore business concepts through Wharton’s Global Youth Program. More than 105,000 Wharton alumni form a powerful global network of leaders who transform business every day. For more information, visit www.wharton.upenn.edu.