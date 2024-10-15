CMD+CTRL Security and Katilyst Partner to Help Organizations Improve Their Security Culture

WILMINGTON, Mass. & CHARLESTON, S.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CMD+CTRL Security, a leader in software security training, and Katilyst, a company which specializes in sustainable security culture change, today announced a partnership to help organizations foster security champions through customizable, incentivized learning programs for roles and levels throughout the software development lifecycle (SDLC).

The partnership integrates the Katilyst Security Champion Platform with the CMD+CTRL Base Camp training portfolio, to automate program rewards and incentivize developers for their achievements within Base Camp’s 11 immersive, hands-on cyber ranges, 250+ interactive modules, and 125+ scenario-based labs. The combined solution enables administrators to track training results and award credits to reward learners who invest in improving their security skills.

“Building secure applications starts with empowering security champions to identify risks and actively practice secure coding techniques,” said Jeffrey Emig, CEO of CMD+CTRL Security. “This partnership with Katilyst provides meaningful incentives for learners across the SDLC to pursue learning journeys tailored to their specific roles, up-level their skills, and solve increasingly complex security challenges.”

Benefits customers can expect from the integration include:

Enhanced Champion Engagement : Increased program participation through incentives that encourage development teams to engage with the hands-on learning experiences provided in CMD+CTRL Base Camp.

: Increased program participation through incentives that encourage development teams to engage with the hands-on learning experiences provided in CMD+CTRL Base Camp. Tailored Champion Experiences : A configurable platform that allows organizations to reward learners for developing security skills that align directly with program goals.

: A configurable platform that allows organizations to reward learners for developing security skills that align directly with program goals. Data-Driven Recognition : Meaningful, data-backed recognition and rewards for learners based on their progress through the platform.

: Meaningful, data-backed recognition and rewards for learners based on their progress through the platform. Stronger Security Culture: Driven by continuous skill improvement and a platform that fosters ongoing engagement.

More than 300 companies and over one million participants have enhanced their skills with CMD+CTRL Security’s award-winning training, from Global 100 software companies to mid-size tech companies, financial services firms, and retailers. CMD+CTRL Security is ranked as a leader in the Fall 2024 G2 Grid® Report for Secure Code Training, and was recently named a finalist in the cybersecurity training category for Cyber Defense Magazine’s 2024 Top InfoSec Innovators awards.

“CMD+CTRL Base Camp and Katilyst is the perfect partnership of skills-based learning and recognition for results to encourage a continuous learning cycle driven by real rewards,” said Stanley Harris, CEO of Katilyst. “This combined solution will help companies to build a more secure development culture by equipping teams with the skills they need while motivating them to keep growing.”

About CMD+CTRL Security

CMD+CTRL Security, headquartered in Wilmington, Mass., is a pioneer in software security training. For more than two decades organizations of all sizes, from mid-sized to Global 100 companies, have relied on our training solutions to transform their software security. Our role-based modules, skill labs, and hands-on cyber ranges are designed to build skills that stick. Visit cmdnctrlsecurity.com to learn how we can help you launch a best-in-class training program.

About Katilyst

Katilyst is a company committed to helping organizations create sustainable culture change through security champion programs that align with their unique goals. Our platform is highly configurable, enabling teams to design a tailored experience that rewards developers for investing in security-related activities. By integrating recognition and rewards with champion program goals, Katilyst empowers organizations to foster continuous engagement and growth within their security teams, ultimately driving secure development practices. For more information, visit www.katilyst.com.

