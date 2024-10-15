Get Joy and Renowned Longevity Expert Dan Buettner, Founder of Blue Zones, Present Aging on ‘Paws’: 10 Keys to Dog Longevity

NORWALK, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Get Joy, a leading holistic dog nutrition and wellness company, is thrilled to announce a groundbreaking partnership with Dan Buettner, The New York Times bestselling author, National Geographic Fellow, and creator of Live to 100: Secrets of the Blue Zones docuseries. The collaboration between Get Joy and Buettner aims to discover and create Aging on ‘Paws’: 10 Keys to Dog Longevity, exploring simple, actionable steps that dog parents can take to help extend their canine companions’ lives. With a particular focus on nutrition and overall wellness, this initiative will translate Buettner’s human longevity findings into insights that can help us better understand ways to support the longevity of our canine companions.

"This partnership excites me because humans and dogs share 84% of their DNA, making many principles of human longevity – especially around nutrition – applicable to dogs. By examining these intersections, we can uncover new insights on how factors like gut health, nutrient-dense foods, movement, and social connections contribute to longer, healthier lives for both species,” said Buettner. “Just as dogs have been proven to enhance human longevity, we now have an opportunity to return the favor by improving their nutrition and overall well-being."

"I have immense appreciation and enthusiasm for Dan Buettner's work on discovering blue zones, and I know that applying these principles to our pets can make a significant impact. Educating consumers about intentional nutrition and a holistic wellness approach for their dogs is an ongoing priority for us,” said Tom Arrix, founder and CEO of Get Joy. “We're grateful for the opportunity to explore these ideas with Dan, and in an unbiased way, further define exactly what sets your dog up to live the healthiest, longest life possible, and provide a roadmap for dog families on how to activate these principles in their daily lives."

Aging on ‘Paws’: 10 Keys to Dog Longevity

Many pet owners are overwhelmed by the misinformation and marketing claims around dog nutrition and wellness. Aging on ‘Paws’ will serve as a clear, evidence-based guide to uncovering secrets to dog longevity, much like the blue zones have done for humans, with intentional nutrition as a cornerstone of canine health.

Together, Get Joy and Buettner will introduce Aging on ‘Paws’: 10 Keys to Dog Longevity through the four-part docuseries which will explore these actionable principles. Drawing inspiration from Buettner’s research on the longest-living residents of the blue zones, the series will put nutrition at the forefront, alongside factors like sleep, exercise, mental health, environmental factors, and a dog’s purpose. It will also highlight gut health—an essential yet underappreciated part of canine wellness—and its connection to longevity.

The docuseries will feature Dan Buettner, Get Joy founder Tom Arrix, and a team of veterinary specialists, nutritionists and animal scientists. Combining expert insights, clinical research, and real dog-family testimonials, the series will showcase how everyday choices—especially around nutrition—can extend dogs’ lives.

A Simpler Era of Holistic Wellness for Dogs

The partnership follows the launch of Get Joy’s “Chasing Our Tails” study, which identified a significant misalignment between dog owners’ deep desire to extend the lives of their dogs and the actions they are taking, particularly in the realm of nutrition. The creation of Aging on ‘Paws’ will close that gap by offering easy, practical steps that prioritize nutrition, ensuring a healthier, happier, and longer life for dogs everywhere.

For more information on Aging on ‘Paws’: 10 Keys to Dog Longevity initiative, including episode releases and special offers, visit https://getjoyfood.com/pages/about-aging-on-paws and follow @getjoyfood and @danbuettner.

About Get Joy: Get Joy is on a mission to improve and extend the lives of dogs and their families through wellness and nutrition, focusing on our canine companion’s body, mind, and soul. Founded in 2019 by Tom Arrix, the brand was born from a personal journey of navigating Tom’s own dog's health scare, igniting a commitment to revolutionize the dog food category. Get Joy offers science-backed products optimized for canine health, with gut and immune healthy nutrition at its core, including pantry-friendly Fresh Freeze Dried Meals, gently-cooked, expertly formulated Fresh Meals, Freeze Dried Superfood Treats, daily Supplements & more. With a commitment to science, quality, and holistic care, Get Joy empowers dog owners to prioritize their pets' health beyond the bowl.

About Dan Buettner: Dan Buettner is an American author, explorer, longevity researcher and public speaker. He co-produced the documentary TV mini-series Live to 100: Secrets of the Blue Zones based on his book of the same name and holds three Guinness records for distance cycling. Buettner is the founder of Blue Zones.