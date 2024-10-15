Nova Credit and SoFi Expand Multi-Year Relationship with Cash Flow Underwriting Capabilities

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nova Credit, a leading credit infrastructure and analytics company, today announced an expansion of its multi-year relationship with SoFi, the one-stop shop for digital financial services. This expansion enables SoFi to access consumer-permissioned bank data and cash flow analytics through Nova Credit’s Cash Atlas™ solution, giving SoFi the ability to better serve its members.

While traditional credit reporting helps lenders assess an individual’s history of repayment, cash flow data provides a more real-time and granular view of a consumer’s financial health, allowing lenders to generate a more complete risk profile for consumers across the credit spectrum.

SoFi, which has used Nova Credit’s services since 2020, intends to implement Cash Atlas™ in its loan underwriting to assess credit risk, improve credit eligibility, and enhance its members’ experience.

“SoFi and Nova Credit have long shared the goal of providing greater financial opportunities to more people,” said Misha Esipov, Co-founder and CEO of Nova Credit. “Following 4 successful years working together, this expansion is a great example of our continual innovation and commitment to making that vision a reality. We couldn’t be more excited to continue working with SoFi to enable the power of cash flow analytics to help more people access the financial products they need to achieve their goals.”

