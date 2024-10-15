Black Bear Diner Opens in Garden City, Kansas

REDDING, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Black Bear Diner, a leading full-service family dining concept known for its cabin-themed dining experience, today announced the opening of its newest location in Garden City, Kansas. The franchise-owned diner is the latest Midwest addition to the company’s expanding portfolio and marks the second location in the state. The opening builds on recent growth for the company, including three Texas diners that opened this summer, and reinforces Black Bear Diner’s commitment to continued expansion across the country.

The Garden City diner is the first of five locations planned for new franchise partner LVP Food Service Concept. Future sites have been identified in Arizona, Colorado and Nevada.

“We’re thrilled to welcome LVP Food Service to the Black Bear Diner family,” said Anita Adams, CEO of Black Bear Diner. “Their commitment to Black Bear Diner is exciting and we look forward to growing our partnership.”

Located in the TravelCenters of America just off US Hwy 400 at 1265 Solar Avenue, the diner seats up to 150 guests and is open from 6am – 11pm.

“We, at LV, are excited to open our first Black Bear Diner in Garden City, Kansas,” said Jeanette L. Davis, Sr. Vice President of LV Petroleum. “This project has been two years in the works, since purchasing the travel center in December of 2022. We’ll be serving the Garden City community great food with great service in a relaxing environment and are looking forward to seeing a great turn out on opening day.”

Black Bear Diner currently operates 161 diners across 13 states. The company plans to open one more diner by the end of the year in Harlingen, Texas. To learn more about franchising at Black Bear Diner, please visit https://blackbeardinerfranchise.com/. For more information on Black Bear Diner's menu and locations, visit www.blackbeardiner.com.

About Black Bear Diner

Black Bear Diner is one of the fastest-growing franchises in the country, with 161 diners in 13 states and growing. Founded in 1995 by Bruce Dean and Bob Manley in Mt. Shasta, California, Black Bear Diner brings home-style comfort food classics, exceptional guest service, and a unique cabin-theme to the dining experience. The full-service concept is open for breakfast, lunch and dinner, and offers a vast, enticing menu anchored in hearty portions and excellent value, with service rooted in genuine hospitality.

Black Bear Diner has been consistently recognized for its significant growth and outstanding performance, and in the last year has been recognized on the Entrepreneur Franchise 500 list, Nation’s Restaurant News Top 500 Report, Restaurant Business Technomic Top 500 Chain report, Franchise Times Top 400 list, Forbes ‘Best Customer Service’ list and more. The company has also been awarded for its one-of-a-kind offerings and excellent service. Most recently, the company named one of the best diner chains in America by Eat This Not That, and was also recognized by the outlet for its Eggs Benedict and Biscuits and Gravy menu offerings. The restaurant has been recognized by Mashed for its exceptional Chicken Fried Steak and Bacon. These accolades highlight the restaurant's commitment to providing a memorable dining experience through its diverse, homestyle menu and exceptional service.