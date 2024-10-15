Birdseye Security Solutions Receives Equity Investment from GreyLion Partners

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Birdseye Security Solutions (“Birdseye” or the “Company”), a pioneer in the tech-enabled logistics security and supervision industry, today announced a new equity investment from GreyLion Partners LP (“GreyLion”), a leading private equity firm that specializes in making investments in high-growth businesses.

The equity investment from GreyLion represents Birdseye’s first institutional capital since the firm’s founding in 2011 by Founder and CEO, Mike Grabovica. Mike Grabovica, Founder and CEO of Birdseye said, “We have been fortunate to grow Birdseye into an industry leader over the past 13 years and we are incredibly proud of what we’ve accomplished. As we look towards the future, identifying a strategic partner that possesses extensive experience helping companies like ours accelerate their growth trajectory has become increasingly important. GreyLion’s deep expertise, outstanding team and transparent process and approach to how we would work together to achieve continued success made them the ideal fit to serve as a long-term partner. I am excited to work with Henry, Santi and the GreyLion team.”

“Mike and his team have done an exceptional job building Birdseye’s technology platform and services offerings while creating a rapidly growing, profitable business that we believe has significant opportunities to scale over time with both existing and prospective customers in its core end-markets,” said Henry Heinerscheid, Partner at GreyLion.

Santi Núñez, Partner at GreyLion, expressed “We are very excited to have the opportunity to partner with Mike and the Birdseye team and we are looking forward to helping the Company successfully navigate its next chapter of growth to further cement itself as the pre-eminent solution for the logistics industry.”

Founded in 2011, Birdseye is a leader in the tech-enabled logistics security and supervision industry with services superior to other remote video monitoring solutions. The Company specializes in creating tailored logistics security and supervision solutions to help customers prevent theft, yard accidents, cargo loss and other crimes while increasing visibility into yard management, improving operations and ensuring compliance of standard operating procedures. Since inception, Birdseye has served top-tier customers in the logistics industry spanning end-markets such as transportation / intermodal, automotive, shipping and warehousing. Birdseye has generated revenue growth every year since inception with compounded revenue growth in recent years of 30+%. As a result of its differentiated service offering, it maintains net customer retention well over 100%.

About Birdseye Security Solutions

Birdseye Security Solutions is the leading provider of remote video monitoring and operations management solutions in North America for the transportation and logistics industry. The company delivers value across three key areas: Security, Operations Management support, and Facility Safety Protocol Enforcement. Birdseye’s Maximum Telepresence Approach™ combines intelligent use of AI Technology with professionally trained remote Technology Operators, to detect and deter potential theft, vandalism, accidents, or other unwanted incidents for our clients. We enable our clients to not only reduce the risk (and cost) of potential incidents, but also improve the efficiency and safety of their operations. For more information, please visit https://birdseyesecurity.com/.

About GreyLion Partners LP

GreyLion focuses on investing in high-growth businesses in the lower middle market. They seek to partner with existing owners and management teams across the services and specialized industrial and manufacturing sectors to deliver capital in tailored and flexible minority and control structures. GreyLion invests $25-$125 USD million of capital per investment, primarily within the United States. They currently manage private equity funds with aggregate commitments of approximately $1.9 billion USD. For more information on GreyLion, please visit www.greylion.com.