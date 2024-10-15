APOLLO and RentFund Partner to Offer Tenants a Path to Home Ownership

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--APOLLO Insurance, a Canadian digital insurance provider and leader in embedded insurance solutions, has partnered with RentFund, a proptech company offering renters an innovative and accessible path to home ownership.

Since launching in 2019, APOLLO has revolutionized the digital insurance landscape by offering fully online insurance solutions that fit seamlessly into everyday workflows. With this new partnership, APOLLO continues to enhance its offerings for Canadian renters, giving them an added pathway to financial security and home ownership.

“We know home ownership is an ultimate goal for many renters, but it can often feel out of reach,” said Jeff McCann, APOLLO Founder and CEO. “This partnership with RentFund brings a fresh, forward-thinking solution, allowing renters to leverage their monthly rent payment into a future down payment on a house.”

RentFund’s platform offers renters a structured savings program designed to help them build toward a future home purchase. As part of the collaboration, APOLLO and RentFund will work together to provide renters with both financial security and a path to home ownership.

“We’re thrilled to partner with APOLLO Insurance,” said Thomas Deneve, RentFund Founder & CEO. “Together, we’re providing renters not only the insurance protection they need today, but also a clear path toward their goal of home ownership.”

In 2022, APOLLO became the only Insurance provider in Canada to integrate with Yardi Systems to enable instant insurance transactions and automate compliance, with real time tracking and alerts for property managers. Earlier this year, APOLLO launched FinShore, a wholly owned buy now, pay later (BNPL) subsidiary, to provide a fully embedded monthly payment option to their customers.

Visit https://apollocover.com/partnerships for more information.

About APOLLO Insurance

APOLLO Insurance (“Apollo Insurance Solutions Ltd. and its subsidiaries”) is Canada's leading online insurance provider. Our proprietary platform allows insurance agents and their customers to purchase their policy immediately, from anywhere, on any device, 24/7. Unlike traditional paper-based processes, APOLLO leverages extensive data and sophisticated algorithms to quote, collect a payment, and issue policies without human intervention.

Through traditional agents and embedded finance partnerships, APOLLO is redefining the distribution of insurance. For more information visit https://apollocover.com/.

RentFund™

RentFund helps people renting in Canada gain a financial benefit from their rent payments and build toward homeownership. The mission of RentFund has always been focused on helping individuals own the place they live. The platform is accessible to anyone renting in Canada. Renters can easily sign up and instantly start receiving a return on their rent payments. Now, instead of rent payments being a costly expense for so many Canadians, with RentFund, they can finally benefit financially from their biggest monthly expense: rent.

Learn more about RentFund and the different solutions they offer to renters in Canada by visiting www.rentfund.com.