HOLT Truck Centers® Acquires Kyrish Truck Centers

SAN ANTONIO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--HOLT Truck Centers, a HOLT Group operating company, announced today that it has acquired Kyrish Truck Centers, a leading provider of new and used on-highway trucks that operates 20 International Motors, Fleetrite Truck Parts, Idealease, and Longhorn Bus dealerships and service centers in Texas.

The acquisition brings the combined number of HOLT Truck Centers locations to 35, making it the third largest International Motors dealership in the United States, a significant milestone for the company's growth and innovation.

HOLT Truck Centers is an authorized dealer for International, IC Bus, and Idealease at dealerships in Oklahoma and in North and East Texas. The company also operates seven sales and service locations across Texas, providing comprehensive parts and service for all makes of trucks, RVs, and trailers, including engine rebuilds, diagnostics, maintenance, and emergency services like brakes, drivelines, and transmissions.

"As a family-owned company, this acquisition marks an important milestone in our growth and allows us to expand while staying true to our roots,” said Bert Fulgium, senior vice president of HOLT Group. “Our commitment to putting our customers first remains at the heart of everything we do. We’re proud to welcome Kyrish Truck Centers into our family. Together, we will continue to provide the same level of service and dedication that define us.”

Headquartered in Houston, Kyrish Truck Centers has been family-owned and operated since 1976, selling medium-duty, heavy-duty, and severe-service duty trucks, and leading Texas as an International and IC Bus dealer.

With this acquisition, HOLT Truck Centers will expand its presence in Texas to locations in Austin, Houston, and the Rio Grande Valley. The 550 current Kyrish Truck Center employees will become employees of HOLT Truck Centers and will continue to operate from current locations. Longhorn Bus will continue to operate under that brand and is the authorized IC Bus dealer throughout Texas.

About HOLT Truck Centers

HOLT Truck Centers is the authorized International and Idealease dealer in Oklahoma, North Texas, and East Texas. Additionally, HOLT Truck Centers has dedicated truck engine service bays throughout its full-service facilities, with the necessary components to provide bumper-to-bumper diagnostics, maintenance, and emergency service, including brakes, drivelines and transmissions for all makes and models of on-highway trucks, RVs, and buses.

With a large selection of new and used on highway trucks, trailers and specialty equipment, HOLT Truck Centers has the inventory to meet your needs. Other manufacturers available at HOLT Truck Centers include IC Bus, Isuzu commercial trucks, Ottawa, XL Specialized, Battle Motors, Load King, and HI-VAC specialty vehicles. HOLT Truck Centers has 35 locations throughout Texas and Oklahoma.

For more information, visit HoltTruckCenters.com.