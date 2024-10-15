McMillan Pazdan Smith Announces Growth Partnership with Providus Capital Partners

GREENVILLE, S.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--McMillan Pazdan Smith, LLC (“MPS or the “Company”), a leading architecture and planning firm, today announced that it has partnered with Providus Capital Partners LLC (“Providus Capital”), a growth-oriented equity partner for the architecture and engineering (“A&E”) industry. The financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 1955 and headquartered in Greenville, South Carolina, MPS offers a range of architecture, advisory, planning, and interior design services to a diverse group of public and private clients in the higher education, K-12, healthcare, civic and cultural, commercial, industrial, and living markets. Today, MPS has over 300 highly skilled team members across eight offices in the Southeast.

This partnership enables the MPS team to accelerate the execution of their growth strategy, while creating additional opportunities for staff and clients.

" Providus is the ideal partner for MPS as we embark on our next phase of growth," said Chad Cousins, CEO of McMillan Pazdan Smith, who will continue to lead the company. " Their proven success in collaborating with management teams and building highly successful, people-first businesses made this an easy decision for us. We look forward to working together to expand our service capabilities, enter new markets, and create opportunities for our team to better serve our clients and positively impact the communities where we live."

" We are excited to partner with the talented team at MPS to support their market leading strategy,” said Norm Scherr, Managing Director at Providus Capital Partners. " MPS is well positioned to capitalize on the robust demand for architectural services that are needed to support growing population centers throughout the Southeast and we look forward to building upon the team’s impressive trajectory with additional investments in organic and acquisition initiatives."

AEC Advisors (www.aecadvisors.com), through its registered broker-dealer affiliate AEC Transaction Services LLC, advised McMillan Pazdan Smith.

About McMillan Pazdan Smith

McMillan Pazdan Smith is an architecture, planning, advisory, and interior design firm whose mission is to create meaningful and lasting impact for the good of all in the communities we serve. Through our collaborative culture, creativity, expertise, and innovative design solutions, we enjoy a premier clientele and diverse portfolio of complex projects that have received local, regional, and national recognition. Practicing since 1955, McMillan Pazdan Smith has offices in Atlanta and Augusta GA; Asheville and Charlotte, NC; and Charleston, Columbia, Greenville, and Spartanburg, SC. For more information, please visit www.mcmillanpazdansmith.com.

About Providus Capital Partners

Providus Capital Partners is a flexible capital provider exclusively focused on the A&E industry. With over 60 years of combined operating and investing experience, we partner with forward-thinking management teams that seek an experienced and innovative investment partner with unique sector expertise, operational insight, and flexible capital for growth. We invest in North American architecture, engineering, and related companies with $3 million to $30 million of EBITDA that have a strong brand and multiple avenues for growth. For more information, please visit www.providuscp.com.