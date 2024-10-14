Next Generation of Adobe’s Frame.io Transforms Collaboration for Creative Teams

MIAMI BEACH, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, at Adobe MAX – the world’s largest creativity conference – Adobe (Nasdaq: ADBE) announced the general availability of the next generation of Frame.io, building on its industry-leading video post-production capabilities to deliver powerful metadata and asset workflows and expanding support to include photo, design and more. Frame.io empowers teams to better organize and navigate their media and assets in one location, build custom workflows, and centralize and tighten feedback rounds.

Adobe also announced that Canon, Nikon and Leica are joining Frame.io’s Camera to Cloud ecosystem, which is the fastest and most secure way to get media from the set to the people who need to work with it. With these new additions, Frame.io now offers the industry’s broadest Camera to Cloud ecosystem.

"Creativity is increasingly a team sport,” said Ashley Still, senior vice president, digital media at Adobe. “That’s why we’ve not only made significant performance improvements to Frame.io’s video post-production review and approval tools but also broadened the scope of Frame.io to support imaging, design and other media.”

Frame.io has been embraced by over 4 million users worldwide, with leading advertising agencies and global brands such as Google, Pepsi, WPP and Yeti all depending on Frame.io for their video production workflows. Frame.io is used to create award-winning films and TV series like Thelma, Dìdi (弟弟), Sing Sing, Wednesday, Frida, Will and Harper, and The Jinx, streamlining the production process by enabling frictionless collaboration across teams, regardless of location, with its powerful and flexible cloud-based workflows. With the latest version, stakeholders across the entire content creation lifecycle can work together fluidly, leveraging Frame.io’s new comprehensive collaboration platform for video, photography and design.

New Frame.io Simplifies Complex Collaboration for Creative Teams

Since its beta release in April, the latest version of Frame.io has helped simplify asset management and collaboration for creatives and stakeholders who must deliver content at scale to meet the increasing demand for media production. Frame.io now includes a custom metadata model to tag assets with predefined or custom fields, allowing teams to easily create “Collections” that group content in any configuration they need. Collections can also be used to build out complex, bespoke workflows to streamline processes like multi-stage reviews, dailies distribution and approvals with clients and stakeholders.

Additional enhancements include a new state-of-the-art custom streaming player that delivers superior playback with minimal buffering and minimal interruptions, while frame-accurate hover and high-resolution preview during scrubbing ensures impeccable clarity while navigating video. A redesigned comparison viewer enables users to compare two versions of any file side-by-side, and updated integrations into Premiere Pro and Lightroom make video and photo workflows more efficient. Combined with across-the-board feature refinements for sharing, commenting, viewing media, and security and governance capabilities for the enterprise, every aspect of Frame.io has been completely redesigned to be faster, more intuitive, and customizable to each unique workflow.

Premier cruise line Princess Cruises recently used the all-new Frame.io, coupled with all-Adobe creative workflow, to plan, shoot and edit a major remote production. Across far-flung locations, a small team with seven cameras captured 15TB of footage, working with a globally distributed post-production crew and stakeholders – ultimately delivering a new brand video, brand photography, a documentary-style web series and more, at record speed.

Powering the Industry’s Broadest Camera to Cloud Ecosystem

Frame.io’s Camera to Cloud platform has dramatically accelerated production workflows for films and television series like Duplass Brothers Production series Penelope, now streaming on Netflix – as well as countless live events, red carpet coverage, weddings, and more. Today, Adobe added three new partners to its C2C ecosystem – Canon, Nikon, and Leica – bringing Frame.io cloud functionality directly into their camera portfolios to empower more teams with the fastest path from capture to final delivery.

With these new integrations, Adobe is now partnered with the majority of the world’s most popular digital camera manufacturers to offer unparalleled flexibility and efficiency to even more photographers and videographers, regardless of camera brand preference. Whether shooting for news and documentary, capturing split-second sideline moments or on a brand shoot, teams can automatically centralize and organize media from multiple cameras, review dailies, and transfer files to remote editors or collaborators—all in one place, instantly, without having to wait on hard drives or manual media transfer having to download or transport physical media.

"I'm a big fan of using Camera to Cloud as it allows set, basecamp, and editorial to all be linked up for real-time collaboration, no matter the distance,” said Mel Eslyn, president of Duplass Brothers Productions, co-creator, director/showrunner of Penelope. “On Penelope, we were shooting in the deep woods of the Pacific Northwest -- about as remote as you could get -- yet we still retained the signal. Camera to Cloud allowed our wardrobe, hair, and makeup departments to watch real-time dailies and confirm continuity from afar. My assistant editors were able to address director notes in real time, and because C2C unified and streamlined our workflow, I got episode rough cuts quicker."

To learn more about Frame.io’s latest Camera to Cloud ecosystem updates, visit the Frame.io blog here.

Deepening Support for Creative Disciplines in Video and Beyond

The all-new Frame.io continues to expand creative support beyond video with more powerful workflows for photography, imaging and more. Fully customizable, powerful and flexible enough to meet the demands of any creative workflow, Frame.io serves creatives across the lifecycle of content development, regardless of the underlying asset type.

Casting & Auditions : Group audition tapes by character, filtered by selects, while displaying metadata such as agency, agent content and availability. Assign tasks for select team members to review, provide notes and star-rate.

: Group audition tapes by character, filtered by selects, while displaying metadata such as agency, agent content and availability. Assign tasks for select team members to review, provide notes and star-rate. Location Scouting : Manage location searches; compare potential sites, organize scouting reports and handle logistical arrangements for optimal shooting settings.

: Manage location searches; compare potential sites, organize scouting reports and handle logistical arrangements for optimal shooting settings. Daily Footage Reviews : Manage video dailies, ensuring talent and executives see only material relevant to them. Actors receive Collections with only their takes, while studio executives access dynamically updated Collections organized by shooting day, scene and selected takes.

: Manage video dailies, ensuring talent and executives see only material relevant to them. Actors receive Collections with only their takes, while studio executives access dynamically updated Collections organized by shooting day, scene and selected takes. Marketing Campaign Management: Manage review and approval for all creative assets in a marketing campaign, organized by distribution channel and grouped by asset type, while displaying metadata such as specs and media spend.

Frame.io Connection to Adobe Lightroom

Adobe continues to integrate Frame.io across the entire Creative Cloud ecosystem, with Frame.io direct connection to Lightroom now generally available, enabling even more photography and hybrid creative workflows.

Photographers can now automatically transfer all images uploaded via C2C directly into their Lightroom account or make selections in Frame.io and send their best shots into Lightroom for editing. These images can be accessed in real time, from anywhere, so editors and creative teams can begin working immediately. Once edits are complete, the images can be exported from Lightroom to social media channels, or back out to Frame.io for delivery or distribution, all without any tethers or removing and downloading camera cards.

The next generation of Frame.io V4 is available today for eligible Frame.io customers across Free, Pro, Team, and Enterprise plans.

