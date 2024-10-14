MapQuest, the Online Mapping Pioneer, Is Back! MapQuest Unveils Private Mapping App that Protects Your Privacy & Keeps Your Data Away from Big Tech

Remember the days when you’d print out directions before hitting the road? For many of us, MapQuest was our go-to for navigating the world before smartphones took over. Well, MapQuest is back! But this time, MapQuest is not just guiding you to your destination – we're helping lead the way in protecting your privacy. Private Maps by MapQuest shifts the focus of online mapping back to what matters most: the journey, because your personal data shouldn’t be the cost of finding your way.

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MapQuest, the original internet mapping solution, today announced the release of Private Maps by MapQuest – the first app from a leading mapping brand specifically designed to protect users’ privacy. Secure, straightforward and free from invasive trackers, Private Maps by MapQuest shifts the focus of online mapping back to what matters most: the journey, because your personal data shouldn’t be the cost of finding your way.

Private Maps, available now for download on Android devices, keeps your routes private with no tracking, no sharing your data and no ads:

Anonymous Mode: Search history stays on your device only and clears automatically when you close the app or with the push of a button

Search history stays on your device only and clears automatically when you close the app or with the push of a button Private Favorites: Your go-to places saved only on your device

Your go-to places saved only on your device Anonymous Analytics: We use only anonymous data to make the app better while keeping your privacy intact

“MapQuest introduced the world’s first online mapping solution and now we’ve come full circle with the launch of the most private mapping experience,” said MapQuest General Manager John Chipouras. “MapQuest learned from the best when building our new Private Maps app: Startpage, the world’s most private search engine. Collaborating with Startpage helped us better understand how to create top-tier privacy protections for people who want directions without jeopardizing their online privacy.”

MapQuest guides tens of millions of users monthly with reliable maps, directions and route planning. MapQuest incorporates high-quality map content from HERE Technologies, which practices a privacy-by-design approach as part of its privacy charter. Acquired by System1 – an AI and machine learning-powered customer acquisition platform – MapQuest has undergone a significant tech transformation. MapQuest users now enjoy faster, more intuitive navigation thanks to major product, team and tech investments that include enhanced search capabilities and cutting-edge mapping data.

Download Private Maps by MapQuest on Google Play.

About MapQuest:

MapQuest is a leading online mapping and navigation service that empowers people and businesses to find what they need and navigate how to get there. Available on desktop and mobile devices, MapQuest is used by millions of people each month and operates RoadWarrior, a subscription route planning app that leverages a proprietary algorithm to streamline complex multi-stop itineraries for delivery drivers. MapQuest is owned by System1 (NYSE: SST), an omnichannel customer acquisition marketing platform, that also operates leading brands like CouponFollow.com and Startpage.