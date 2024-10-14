Grand Haven to Get Metronet, “Fastest ISP in the Country”

EVANSVILLE, Ind.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Recognized as the nation’s fastest major ISP by PCMag two years in a row, Metronet today announced its plans to transform Grand Haven’s digital landscape by bringing 100% fiber-optic internet to the area. Through its nearly $5 million privately funded investment, Metronet will add Grand Haven to its growing network in Michigan with access to fast, reliable fiber-optic internet with speeds up to five gigabits for homes and ten gigabits and faster to businesses.

Metronet’s construction plan is set to begin shortly, with the first customers expected to be connected by next summer.

Residents and businesses interested in Metronet’s services can visit metronet.com/mi/grand-haven to sign up for pre-sale and construction updates.

“Metronet is proud to welcome Grand Haven to our growing Michigan network as we prepare to build fiber-optic infrastructure across the community – underscoring our dedication to increasing internet options for residents and businesses,” said Jill Cordes, a vice president with Metronet. “We have seen firsthand how access to fast, reliable internet makes life that much easier, and we can’t wait for Grand Haven to experience the Metronet difference.”

“We appreciate the support of Mayor Monetza and the city council as we prepare to connect Grand Haven to our ultrafast network,” added Cordes.

Recognized as the country’s “Fastest Major ISP” by PCMag in 2023 and 2024, Metronet will equip Grand Haven residents and businesses with the fastest, 100% fiber-optic multi-gigabit speeds. An all-fiber network enables symmetrical internet speeds, meaning that upload speeds are as fast as download speeds.

Once construction begins, Grand Haven residents will see Metronet trucks in the area. Residents will receive communication by mail about construction activity in their neighborhood 30 days before the start date. Additional notifications, such as yard signs, will also inform residents of upcoming construction. Metronet crews will be identifiable by ID tags and branded vehicles.

Metronet plans to hire local market management positions, sales and customer service professionals, and service technicians to support the Grand Haven area. Those interested in joining the Metronet team can visit metronet.com/careers to search for available positions and to submit applications.

Metronet currently serves dozens of communities throughout Michigan including East Lansing, Grand Rapids, Kalamazoo and Lansing.

About Metronet:

Metronet is PCMag's “Fastest Major ISP” for 2023 and 2024, providing multi-gigabit internet service to homes and businesses in cities like Colorado Springs, Des Moines, Indianapolis, Lexington, Norfolk, Tallahassee and more than 300 other communities across 18 states. Expanding its fiber-optic network in more than 90 communities at any one time, Metronet has become the country's largest and fastest growing privately owned fiber-to-the-home company. More information on the Evansville, Ind.-based company can be found at metronet.com.