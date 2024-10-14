Willdan Selected by the City of Seattle to Implement Energy Design Assistance Program

ANAHEIM, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: WLDN) announced today that the City of Seattle has awarded Willdan a four-year contract to implement its Seattle City Light Energy Design Assistance Program. Under this contract, Willdan will provide technical assistance that supports energy-efficient design decisions in the development of new multifamily and commercial buildings. Willdan will also partner and subcontract with qualified, local women- and minority-owned businesses, sharing knowledge and its NEO® software – a simplified energy modeling tool – to demonstrate ways to enhance the businesses’ current skillsets and broaden their impact in the industry.

“To achieve our vision of a shared energy future as a city, the next generation of buildings will need to be designed with electrification and energy efficiency in mind,” said Patrick Campbell, Program Manager for Seattle City Light. “This program moves us closer to these goals by giving design teams access to the tools and knowledge needed to effectively evaluate energy-efficient options.”

“We’re pleased that Seattle City Light is an early municipal adopter of energy modeling to advance decarbonization,” said Mike Bieber, Willdan’s CEO. “Our tech-enabled approach allows utilities of all sizes to cost-effectively meet growing demands for new construction while also addressing energy goals and following strict energy codes.”

About the City of Seattle

Founded in 1869, the City of Seattle is located in the State of Washington on Puget Sound, 113 miles (182 km) from the US-Canadian border. Seattle is a commercial, cultural, and advanced technology hub of the US Pacific Northwest and a major port city for trans-Pacific and European trade.

About Seattle City Light

Seattle City Light safely provides affordable, reliable, and environmentally sound electric power to the City of Seattle and neighboring cities. Ranked as the ninth largest publicly owned electric utility by customer size, the utility serves approximately 501,000 residential, commercial, and industrial customers. As a nationally recognized leader in energy efficiency, renewable resources, and environmental stewardship, City Light was the first utility to achieve 100% net carbon neutrality in 2005.

About Willdan

Willdan is a nationwide provider of professional, technical, and consulting services to utilities, government agencies, and private industry. Willdan’s service offerings span a broad set of complementary disciplines that include electric grid solutions, energy efficiency and sustainability, energy policy planning and advisory, engineering and planning, and municipal financial consulting. For additional information, visit Willdan's website at www.willdan.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. It is important to note that Willdan’s actual results could differ materially from those in any such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to, the risk factors listed from time to time in Willdan’s reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, the Annual Report on Form 10-K filed for the year ended December 29, 2023. Willdan cautions investors not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Willdan disclaims any obligation to, and does not undertake to, update or revise any forward-looking statements in this press release.