Blue Bell Creameries Scoops up New Ways to Streamline Operations with M-Files

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--M-Files, the leader in knowledge work automation, today announced that Blue Bell Creameries, a top ice cream manufacturer in the United States dating back to 1907, has enhanced its operational efficiency with the M-Files knowledge work automation platform.

Known for its diverse array of over 40 ice cream flavors, frozen snacks, and health claim products, Blue Bell needed a solution to streamline operations across their three manufacturing plants. The company faced challenges during audits, as locating necessary policies, procedures, charts, and forms was time-consuming and inefficient. The existing processes for Blue Bell for managing documentation were fragmented, with no central location for supplier documents, making it difficult to streamline essential procedures and manage approvals. Furthermore, the company desired improvements to its teaching and learning techniques for training across its large workforce.

To overcome these challenges, Blue Bell turned to M-Files for its robust knowledge work automation capabilities to centralize, standardize, and automate its processes. With M-Files, Blue Bell team members can now quickly find and use critical files—like policies, procedures, work instructions, training documentation—in the right business context. The platform provides a central location to digitally store and manage all documentation, eliminating the need to retain paper records. This has dramatically increased productivity and efficiency for Blue Bell and made it simple to ensure compliance and uphold the company's commitment to quality and food safety.

Blue Bell also transformed its audit workflows process by automating document reviews and approvals related to compliance, resulting in saved time and reduced costs. Now, when auditors request documentation, everything is quickly accessible, eliminating the tedious and manual task of searching for the required information. M-Files helps reduce business risk and ensure compliance for all types of manufacturers and organizations with automated document access rules, secure collaboration, and comprehensive audit trails. Its automated logging and compliance features enable adherence to company policies and industry standards, including ISO 9001, while customizable workflows simplify audits and risk management by automating follow-up actions and tracking. Manufacturers can quickly identify risks and address issues with automated preventive actions, ensuring operational integrity and peace of mind.

One of the most transformative aspects from the implementation of M-Files at Blue Bell has been the use of the M-Files mobile application on Android tablets and automated workflows to provide employees with efficient, easy access to training on Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), policies, and procedures from wherever they do their job. By enabling employees to complete their training directly on the production room floor, Blue Bell saves time and ensures that employees receive hands-on learning experiences in their actual work environment, heightening the effectiveness of the training. Management also has real-time visibility into training progress within documents, identifying overdue sessions, and pinpointing areas where employees need additional support.

“Ensuring our employees have thorough training is crucial for us, and training directly on the production floor has improved our operations,” said Josh Kalich, food safety and projects manager, Blue Bell Creameries. “M-Files has been key in this transformation. It’s more than meeting regulations; it’s about delivering top-quality, safe products to our consumers. M-Files streamlines our processes with its centralized platform, making employee training and corporate audits far more efficient.”

"The use of M-Files at Blue Bell shows how leveraging knowledge work automation can transform operations and boost efficiency,” said Bob Pritchard, chief revenue officer, M-Files. “Blue Bell has demonstrated a forward-thinking approach to seamlessly incorporating document management with employee training and supplier management processes. We're proud to support their modernization, helping them maintain excellence in both their products and processes and solidify their leadership in the ice cream industry."

About M-Files

M-Files is the leading platform for knowledge work automation. With the M-Files platform, knowledge workers can find information faster, work smarter, and achieve more. M-Files features an innovative metadata-driven architecture, embedded workflow engine, and advanced artificial intelligence. This enables customers to eliminate information chaos, improve process efficiency, and automate security and compliance. For more information, visit www.m-files.com.

About Blue Bell Creameries

Founded in 1907 in the small town of Brenham, Texas, Blue Bell Creameries is a top-selling ice cream manufacturer in the United States despite being sold in only 23 states. No matter how much the market grows, Blue Bell maintains its top-quality standards. With production facilities located in Brenham, Broken Arrow, Okla. and Sylacauga, Ala., the company offers more than 40 ice cream flavors as well as frozen snack items and health claim products.