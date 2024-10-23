Owner Resource Group Partners with Premier Commercial Vehicle Upfitter Alliance Fleet

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Owner Resource Group, LLC (“ORG”), an Austin, Texas-based private investment firm, is pleased to announce that ORG Opportunity Fund IV, LP, and its affiliates have completed an investment in Alliance Fleet, LLC (“Alliance Fleet” or the “Company”), a premier commercial vehicle upfitter with a national footprint and facilities in New York, North Carolina, and California.

Alliance Fleet provides ergonomically engineered upfitting solutions for commercial vehicles, specializing in class 1-3 vans and pickup trucks catered to a wide range of industries including telecommunications, utilities, logistics, and residential and commercial services. The Company focuses on tailored design and installation services that enhance vehicle functionality, efficiency, and safety, making Alliance a trusted partner for end users nationwide.

ORG has partnered with Chief Executive Officer and owner Jeff Bell to recapitalize the business to support geographic expansion, investments in technology and strategic acquisitions. Mr. Bell will retain a significant ownership stake and continue to lead the business as CEO.

“Our investment in Alliance Fleet reinforces our commitment to partnering with founder and family-held businesses to invest in growth, preserve the legacy they have built, and maximize the potential of the Company with additional capital resources. Jeff has built a great business and we look forward to collaboratively supporting the Company’s next phase of growth” said ORG Co-Founder and Managing Director Jon Gormin.

“We chose to work with ORG because they approached us as partners, not investors,” said Jeff Bell, CEO of Alliance Fleet. “We valued their collaborative approach and share a common vision for the future of Alliance Fleet. We’re eager to leverage ORG as a resource to continue to grow while maintaining our focus on customer service excellence.”

“We are thrilled to partner with Jeff and his team,” said ORG Managing Director David Paschal. “Alliance Fleet’s reputation for quality and service provide a solid foundation of strong customer relationships for future growth. We look forward to investing in the Company’s growth, both organically and through strategic acquisitions.”

For additional information, please visit www.orgroup.com or contact Will Burnett (wburnett@orgroup.com or 512-505-4180).

Alliance Fleet

Founded in 2015, Alliance is a premier upfitter of commercial vehicles for both fleet and individual applications. The Company’s upfitting services play a crucial role in their targeted industries, providing mission-critical modifications which enable operators to safely and efficiently complete tasks. With a customer-first mindset, Alliance offers personalized support throughout the upfitting process, from initial consultation to post-installation follow up.

Owner Resource Group

Founded in 2008, Owner Resource Group is a private equity firm based in Austin, TX. ORG has invested in companies across the manufacturing, distribution and business services sectors that represent over $1.3 billion in total enterprise value. ORG partners with businesses looking for a growth partner and management teams hoping to establish or increase their ownership. For further information regarding ORG and its investments, please visit www.orgroup.com.

Related Links

http://www.orgroup.com

http://www.alliancefleet.com