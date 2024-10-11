NFL Players Admit: Piles Almost Irresistible Thanks to Old Spice Total Body Deodorant

Rock & Roll Hall of Fame musician Flavor Flav and former NFL player Anthony “Spice” Adams represent Old Spice and join Kay Adams on FanDuel’s Up & Adams October 10 episode to talk about this season’s NFL action and Old Spice Total Body Deodorant bringing 24/7 freshness to the football field.

CINCINNATI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Everything you think you know about what happens in an NFL pile? Toss it. Old Spice is cracking open one of football’s greatest mysteries by bringing together Kay Adams, Flavor Flav, and Spice Adams to reveal the secrets of staying fresh when the action gets a little too close for comfort. Spoiler alert: it’s Old Spice Total Body Deodorant, and it's rewriting the old playbook. Old Spice is bringing Kay, Flav, and Spice together on Up & Adams on FanDuel October 10 to offer their freshest takes on what really happens down in the pile.

The trio hone in on a key play in a recent Detroit Lions-Arizona Cardinals tilt as David Montgomery finds himself tangled in a pile of defenders and teammates who are driven by Old Spice Total Body freshness.

"There’s nothing like the NFL pile. You can be laughing in mid-air or wrestling a bunch of massive human beings, but one thing's for sure: you’re up close and personal and you CAN smell it all,” said David Montgomery, Detroit Lions Running Back. “Luckily, new Old Spice Fiji Total Body Deodorant keeps the pile fresh, so you won’t feel the need to sprint away as quickly! You can see why Old Spice has been a staple across the league’s 32 locker rooms for years."

For the first time, Old Spice Total Body Deodorant is found across the league as an NFL Official Locker Room Product this season. That same Old Spice Total Body Deodorant 24/7 pits to toes freshness delivers whole body odor protection whether you're powering through double training sessions or kicking back post-game.

"Fans have always wanted to know what happens in that NFL pile," said Kate DiCarlo, Senior Communications Director at Old Spice. "A medley of body odor is what happens. With Old Spice Total Body Deodorant in Fiji, we bring so much freshness to the field, it’s like catching a tropical breeze. Let’s be honest, nothing says victory like smelling like a champion - even at the bottom of the pile."

Aluminum-free Old Spice Total Body Deodorant is available in three forms: a deodorant spray for touchless and broad body application, a water-based deodorant cream perfect for tight places, and the old favorite deodorant stick, which allows for easy application at areas where the skin rubs together.

The Up & Adams in-show commentary is part of Old Spice’s NFL playbook this season. The Greatest Smell in the NFL is also partnering with Detroit Lions’ stars Jared Goff and Frank Ragnow, New Orleans Saints star defender Cam Jordan and former NFL quarterback and sports commentator Mark Sanchez as the current roster of NFL talent working with the brand. Goff, Ragnow & Flavor Flav can be seen in “Fresher,” while Goff, Jordan & Sanchez appear in “Under the Pile.”

Score big on freshness this season and smell like your favorite NFL athletes with new Old Spice Fiji Total Body Deodorant available at major retailers nationwide both in stores and online for the suggested retail price of $12.99.*

About Old Spice:

Old Spice, an iconic grooming brand with over 80 years of history, is the No.1 selling anti-perspirant and deodorant brand for guys in the United States. With a complete product portfolio including anti-perspirants, deodorants, body washes, body sprays, shampoos, and hair stylers, Old Spice has become the authority on grooming experience. Check Old Spice out on Instagram, TikTok and Youtube.

*Pricing at the sole discretion of retailers.