RingCentral Receives PAN-India License to Deliver First Fully Compliant Global UCaaS and CCaaS Solutions to Multinational Organizations with Operations in India

BELMONT, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--RingCentral Inc. (NYSE:RNG), a global leader in AI-powered trusted business communications for companies of all sizes, today announced it has received the PAN-India license from the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) to operate across all 22 telecommunications circles in India. As the first cloud provider to deliver fully-compliant Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) and Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS) solutions for India, RingCentral enables multinational organizations to connect their global offices with India branch offices for seamless communication and collaboration across messaging, video, and phone with Global RingEX Select. RingCentral’s RingCX provides companies with a simple to use, easy to deploy omnichannel contact center solution that delivers seamless, personalized, and high-quality customer experiences. When used together, Global RingEX Select and RingCX enable businesses to deliver exceptional customer service while optimizing workforce collaboration.

“Securing the PAN-India license marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter for RingCentral in India as we continue to push the boundaries of global collaboration and customer experience," said Sathesh Murthy, SVP of Engineering and GM India at RingCentral. "Our comprehensive cloud solutions, Global RingEX Select and RingCX, enable seamless communication for organizations with offices in India, as well as those looking to enhance their customer engagement capabilities. Our unmatched reliability, secure platform, and trusted solutions are a game-changer for multinational organizations looking to optimize their business communications and customer interactions."

With the ability to cater to customers in all 22 telecommunications circles in the country, RingCentral is rapidly expanding its footprint to major metropolitan areas to meet customer needs. Global RingEX Select India connects teams across the globe with offices in India, ensuring secure and reliable connectivity and the ability to navigate the regulatory landscape so customers can focus on their core business operations.

“Before implementing RingEX, we struggled with a patchwork of local providers and outdated systems that hindered our productivity and collaboration. Using a fully compliant solution gives us peace of mind in that we will no longer worry about potential regulatory issues or service disruptions that could impact our operations in India,” said Philippe Bourdon, CIO at Mastech Digital. “The cloud-based nature of the platform means we can scale effortlessly as our team in India grows. The flexibility and easy-to-use capabilities of RingEX allowed us to bring effortless business communications to our operations in India within 10 days.”

Leveraging UCaaS and CCaaS together delivers transformative value for businesses. By streamlining workflows, reducing technology overhead, and providing a consistent experience across all touchpoints, using these solutions together not only improves operational efficiency but also fosters innovation in customer engagement strategies. Key benefits of Global RingEX Select and RingCX include:

Fully compliant cloud phone: First fully compliant global cloud phone service in India that is backed by India Department of Telecommunications (DoT) and Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) certifications.

First fully compliant global cloud phone service in India that is backed by India Department of Telecommunications (DoT) and Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) certifications. Reliable service: Ensures businesses operate at peak efficiency with 99.999% uptime, top-tier security, and seamless phone, message and video integration possibilities.

Ensures businesses operate at peak efficiency with 99.999% uptime, top-tier security, and seamless phone, message and video integration possibilities. Native omnichannel: Delivers seamless customer experiences across voice, video, 20+ digital channels, AI summaries, and unlimited domestic inbound and outbound minutes.

Delivers seamless customer experiences across voice, video, 20+ digital channels, AI summaries, and unlimited domestic inbound and outbound minutes. AI-powered customer engagement: Assists contact center employees before, during, and after interactions with real-time guidance for agents, and automated scoring and monitoring for supervisors, ultimately resulting in superior customer experiences.

“Global RingEX Select and RingCX cloud-based architecture aligns well with India's digital transformation initiatives, offering scalability and flexibility that traditional on-premise solutions struggle to match,” said Denise Lund, Research Vice President of Worldwide UC&C and Telecom at IDC. “As India continues to establish itself as a global hub for customer service operations, the two solutions provide rich capabilities with AI that any size company can quickly implement to benefit employees and customers."

About RingCentral

RingCentral is a global leader in AI-powered trusted business communications, contact center, revenue intelligence, video and hybrid event solutions. RingCentral empowers businesses with conversation intelligence and unlocks rich customer and employee interactions to provide insights and improved business outcomes. With decades of expertise in reliable and secure cloud communications, RingCentral has earned the trust of hundreds of thousands of customers and millions of users worldwide. Visit ringcentral.com to learn more.

