FÉRIQUE Deepens Commitment to Personalized Client Service Through Partnership with Conquest Planning

WINNIPEG, Manitoba--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Conquest Planning Inc. (“Conquest”), a technology platform modernizing financial planning with customized and convenient advice, today announced its partnership with FÉRIQUE Investment Services (“FÉRIQUE”), a financial firm that offers a range of investment products and services tailored to meet the needs of professionals in Quebec's engineering community. This collaboration aims to strengthen FÉRIQUE’s client outcomes by integrating its investment expertise with Conquest's artificial intelligence (AI)-powered technology platform that enables personalized and better refined financial advice.

Conquest’s platform is designed to enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of human financial advice with features that include goal-based financial planning, sophisticated modeling tools and a collaborative client interface. By integrating various data sources and leveraging advanced analytics, Conquest facilitates the creation of detailed, customized financial strategies that are suited to the unique needs of individual investors and families. Its intuitive design streamlines the planning process, helping FÉRIQUE’s financial professionals to provide personalized advice and manage client relationships more effectively. With a focus on innovation, Conquest empowers advisors to offer high-quality, client-centric service while optimizing their operational workflows.

“It is a privilege to introduce Conquest’s groundbreaking platform to our inspired financial planners and mutual fund representatives,” said Michael Bendahan, MBA, CIM, Chief of Wealth Management and Corporate Development at FÉRIQUE. “This collaboration will equip the FÉRIQUE team with next-generation tools and insights, significantly enhancing the financial planning experience for our clients. As a non-profit organization committed to client-first principles, sustainable development, and transparency, we believe Conquest’s tools will help our clients achieve their goals with greater confidence and satisfaction.”

Financial professionals from the FÉRIQUE Investment Services team can now utilize Conquest’s Strategic Advice Manager (SAM) to streamline financial planning workflows, boost productivity and improve client service. Powered by AI, SAM enables FÉRIQUE’s advisors and mutual fund representatives to analyze and build financial plans tailored to each client’s unique situation. This allows for the rapid development of flexible, personalized plans that adapt seamlessly to clients' changing life circumstances, priorities and risk tolerances.

“This collaboration is a crucial component of our mission to enhance the delivery of financial advice worldwide,” said Brad Joudrie, Chief Revenue Officer at Conquest. “Working alongside organizations like FÉRIQUE allows us to continue innovating and refining our platform, ensuring it meets the evolving needs of both advisors and investors alike. FÉRIQUE’s unique focus on the engineering community makes our platform’s granular insights, which clearly summarize outcomes and impacts over time, particularly beneficial for their clientele.”

About Conquest Planning

Conquest Planning is Canada’s leading financial planning software company with a purpose-driven approach to delivering financial advice. The product-led company is built on the foundational belief that every single person deserves access to great financial advice. Users of Conquest Planning leverage its intuitively designed product, simple onboarding process, and data-driven artificial intelligence to accelerate the delivery of beautifully designed, hyper-personalized financial plans. Established in 2018, Conquest Planning was founded by a team of financial technology veterans whose track record of success spans over 30 years in the financial planning software space. For more information, follow Conquest on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

About FÉRIQUE

FÉRIQUE Funds were launched in 1974 and have been managed by FÉRIQUE Fund Management, a non-profit organization, since 1999. In 2006, a subsidiary, FÉRIQUE Investment Services, was created to be the main distributor of FÉRIQUE Funds and offer advisory services to its clients. As a financial planning firm, mutual fund broker and main distributor of FÉRIQUE Funds, FÉRIQUE Investment Services provides FÉRIQUE Funds investors with the opportunity to invest in all the account types they need for sound financial planning (TFSA, RRSP, RESP, RRIF, LIRA, investment accounts, etc.), as well as personalized advice at no additional cost from a team of mutual fund advisors and financial planners. For more information, please visit ferique.com.