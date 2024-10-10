Mitel Launches Advanced AI-Powered Analytics Solution That Unlocks Deep Communication Insights To Enhance The Customer Experience

MIR Insights AI gives customer service professionals access to AI-powered recording summaries and sentiment detection with voice recording transcripts in over 100 languages.

SUNNYVALE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mitel®, a global leader in business communications, today announced the global availability of Mitel Interaction Recording (MIR) Insights AI, which provides organizations with deeper business analytics by fully automating the analysis and categorization of recorded communications. Leveraging a built-in GenAI engine backed by Microsoft Azure AI Services and OpenAI foundation models, MIR Insights AI gives customer service professionals access to AI-powered recording summaries and sentiment detection with voice recording transcripts in over 100 languages.

Modern organizations generate enormous amounts of communication data when interacting with customers. While this data is a valuable source of information, manually reviewing conversations for quality and compliance is time-consuming and often impractical. MIR Insights AI, developed in partnership with ASC Technologies, uses secure purpose-built technology to provide comprehensive AI-based analysis of this data directly from Mitel Interaction Recording. This allows organizations to quickly identify developing patterns that can mitigate compliance risks, accurately assess customer interactions, and provide detailed, actionable business insights.

MIR Insights AI represents the latest addition to Mitel’s AI Ecosystem, a portfolio of AI-powered solutions that address the increasing demand for next-generation innovations that improve situational awareness and productivity in the delivery of enhanced customer experience.

MIR Insights AI benefits include:

AI-driven Summary and Sentiment Detection: Built directly into MIR’s wave bar, AI conversation summaries and action items allow agents to get to the point of the conversation in seconds and even ask case-specific follow-up questions to a GenAI-powered chatbot. MIR Insights AI can also provide a readout of the conversation's sentiment, helping shorten resolution times and offering valuable insights for ongoing agent training and business policy development.

Visual Insights: Powerful dashboards and reports give organizations valuable information at their fingertips.

Powerful dashboards and reports give organizations valuable information at their fingertips. Compliance Management: Helps minimize human error and support regulatory compliance by ensuring disclaimers are stated in calls, categorizing calls into regulated or non-regulated, identifying sensitive personal data, and flagging calls with PCI Data Security Standard (PCI DSS) sensitive information, like credit card details.

Backed by Leading AI Technology

MIR Insights AI uses Microsoft Azure AI Services and OpenAI models to search for critical keywords, patterns, and phrases based on a predefined template. This allows companies to obtain more profound insights, enhance customer experience, automate compliance processes, and achieve effective quality management.

“MIR Insights AI underscores Mitel’s focus on practical innovation by tapping into next-gen AI capabilities to help customers increase efficiency and simplify daily activities,” said Martin Bitzinger, Senior Vice President, Product Management at Mitel. “Customer-centric organizations worldwide use Mitel Interaction Recording daily to ensure quality management. Now, with the addition of Mitel Interaction Recording Insights AI, they can benefit from the power of AI to deliver a superior customer experience while streamlining workloads for employees and compliance management. With added flexibility through Mitel’s Common Communications Framework, MIR Insights AI can be paired with our hybrid UC and CX solutions to provide real value to organizations looking to fuel success in an increasingly competitive marketplace.”

“We are taking our long-standing and successful partnership with Mitel to the next level with the transformative power of AI. By combining Mitel's advanced communications technologies with ASC’s expertise in capture and analytics, we enable companies to turn customer interactions into business insights. MIR Insights AI takes quality assurance to a new level, helping companies to increase efficiency, minimize risk and improve the customer experience,” added Dr. Gerald Kromer, CEO of ASC Technologies AG.

