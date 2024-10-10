Riverside Health Chooses Abridge to Improve Clinician and Patient Experience Across Care Settings and Specialties

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. & PITTSBURGH & SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Abridge, the leader in generative AI for clinical documentation, has finalized an enterprise-wide expansion agreement with Riverside Health, an integrated care system with over 750 providers in South Eastern Virginia. After evaluating several solutions and a successful two-month pilot, Riverside is implementing Abridge across all care settings and specialties, that will include the emergency department and inpatient hospitals, as well as medical residents and physical therapists.

Abridge automates clinical documentation in real-time using AI. It integrates directly within Epic’s workflow, reducing the burden and distraction of repetitive administrative tasks for clinicians. This cutting-edge technology enables clinicians to spend more time tending to patients and less time on paperwork. Riverside chose Abridge due to its superior note quality as well as trust and credibility in its purpose-built AI technology stack.

“We found that the platform delivered on our bottom line while allowing our clinicians to develop deeper relationships with their patients and provide better care,” said Charles Frazier, MD, FAAFP, Senior Vice President and Chief Medical Information and Innovation Officer at Riverside Health. “We partnered with Abridge to support our clinicians and improve care for our patients. The platform has delivered on that and so much more.”

Key outcomes:

More focus on patient care: Riverside clinicians who used Abridge experienced a 61% reduction in cognitive load —the amount of mental effort it takes to complete a task.

—the amount of mental effort it takes to complete a task. Happier clinicians: 55% fewer clinicians felt burnt out after using Abridge. The burden of documentation is a leading cause of burnout, which results in many clinicians leaving the profession and ultimately impacts access to care.

“Abridge has dramatically improved my relationship with patients,” said Dr. Brett Brodsky, DO, Chief Resident of Family Medicine at Riverside Health. “Now, when I conduct my office visits, I am not worrying about writing the note later. I can just focus on my patients and give them the best care.”

“Regardless of care setting or specialty, all clinicians should have more time and resources to focus on doing what we love: caring for patients,” said Dr. Shiv Rao, CEO and Founder of Abridge, and a practicing cardiologist. “We’ll continue to work with innovative, patient-focused systems like Riverside Health to make clinical work more efficient.”

This news follows successful deployments of Abridge at Reid Health, the University of Vermont Health Network, CHRISTUS Health, UChicago Medicine, Sutter Health, Yale New Haven Health System, UCI Health, Emory Healthcare, The University of Kansas Health System, UPMC, and dozens of other health systems. Recently, Mayo Clinic, Epic, and Abridge partnered on a generative AI ambient documentation workflow for nurses. Earlier this year, Abridge announced a $150M Series C financing, which includes a strategic investment from NVIDIA.

About Abridge

Abridge was founded in 2018 to power deeper understanding in healthcare. The AI-powered platform was purpose-built for medical conversations, improving clinical documentation efficiencies while enabling clinicians to focus on what matters most — their patients. With support for 14+ languages and 50+ specialties, Abridge is able to support a wide range of clinician and patient encounters.

Abridge’s enterprise-grade technology transforms patient-clinician conversations into structured clinical notes in real-time with deep EMR integrations. Powered by Linked Evidence and their auditable AI, Abridge is the only company that maps AI-generated summaries to ground truth, helping providers quickly trust and verify the output. As pioneers in generative AI for healthcare, Abridge is setting the industry standards for the responsible deployment of AI across health systems.

In a survey by KLAS across multiple systems that have adopted the platform, Abridge scored a 95.3 rating (out of 100) with a grade of A+ on the likelihood to recommend and time to outcomes being reported as immediate. Abridge was also the only healthcare company on the 2024 Forbes AI 50 list, alongside companies like OpenAI, Anthropic, Databricks, and others.

About Riverside Health

Riverside Health is an integrated health network providing over 2 million services annually. Serving Eastern Virginia since 1915, Riverside is guided by a mission to “care for others as we would care for those we love.” The health system offers a variety of services and programs in the areas of prevention, primary care, diagnostics, neurosciences, oncology, orthopedics, aging-related services, rehabilitation, medical education, home care and hospice. Riverside operates four acute-care hospitals, a mental health and recovery hospital with a dedicated psychiatric emergency department, in addition to a physical rehabilitation hospital and a critical illness recovery hospital in partnership with Select Medical. Riverside Health is also under construction on the new Riverside Smithfield Hospital, scheduled to open early 2026. Riverside Medical Group has more than 750 physicians and advanced practice providers across a broad spectrum of specialties in over 110 locations throughout the region. Riverside Lifelong Health operates six nursing home facilities and three vibrant continuing care retirement communities alongside Riverside At Home and Hospice services. In addition to these health care services, Riverside operates the Riverside College of Health Sciences and seven medical residency programs. The company employs more than 9,500 team members throughout Eastern Virginia. For more information on Riverside, visit riversideonline.com.