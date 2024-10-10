Plastic Express Enhances Fleet Safety with Help from Industry Leaders in Data-Driven Solutions

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Netradyne, an industry-leading SaaS provider of artificial intelligence (AI) and edge computing; Geotab, the global leader in connected vehicle and asset solutions; and Gridline, a fleet safety and telematics company and a Geotab reseller, today unveil the success of collective customer, Plastic Express.

Plastic Express is a veteran-owned and operated third-party logistics (3PL) provider specializing in moving, packaging, and storing plastic resin. Since its start in 1970, the company has amassed 250 semi-trucks and facilities nationwide with 4.2 million square feet of warehouses and 30 bulk truck terminals. Committed to improving fleet safety, Plastic Express sought a camera partner to integrate with its driver operations and provide advanced technology to enhance its safety program. This pursuit led leadership to Gridline, which helped implement Geotab telematics, enabling robust analytics and effortless systems integration. Plastic Express then tapped Netradyne for driver and road-facing cameras to bolster driver safety and effectiveness.

“We have elevated safety to a value as part of our I-ACT-Safe initiative, and the Gridline, Geotab, and Netradyne team is the driving force behind our driving safety program. Gridline analytics allowed us to combine Geotab and Netradyne systems at a technology and customer service level. Following the seamless adoption of these technologies, it's hard to remember what it was like ever dealing with paper logs,” said David Edgarton, AVP of Environmental Health and Safety at Plastic Express. “With Netradyne and Geotab dashboards, our terminal managers now have next-level visibility into driver activity and the benefit of a short feedback loop. They can provide real-time coaching through the Driver•i mobile app which allows drivers to quickly correct behavior, improving safety for themselves as well as other vehicles on the road. Our drivers have also found Geotab's tablet interface incredibly helpful for efficiently managing hours of service, DVIRs, and other inspections.”

Integrating Netradyne’s driver and road-facing cameras proved invaluable for exonerating drivers and promoting improved driving behavior. Combining Geotab technology and Netradyne's AI-powered GreenZone® Score offered crucial insights into following distance, driver drowsiness, and distracted driving. Gridline combined data insights about idling, MPG, and HOS violations from Geotab with driver information, like driver safety data from Netradyne, to get a holistic, single pane view of the performance of Plastic Express drivers. As a result of this collaboration, in three to six months, Plastic Express reduced severe driving alerts by 13% and saw declines in speeding, stoplight violations, and stop sign infractions.

“We're incredibly proud of the safety and efficiency gains Plastic Express has achieved with Netradyne's technology. The positive feedback from their drivers on how the GreenZone Score pushes them to do better underscores the critical role our solution plays in protecting lives on the road,“ said Adam Kahn, Chief Business Development Officer at Netradyne. “Everything we do at Netradyne is rooted in a driver-first approach with a mission to make every mile safer. Collaborating with companies like Geotab and Gridline to deliver one seamless, integrated technology solution allows us to deliver on that promise and create a safer future for all drivers.”

“At Geotab, we believe that collaboration is key to unlocking the full potential of fleet safety and operational efficiency. By working alongside industry leaders like Netradyne and Gridline, we’ve helped Plastic Express integrate advanced telematics solutions that not only safeguard their drivers—their most valuable asset—but also streamline their operations,” said Stephen White, Associate Vice President of Business Development at Geotab. “This partnership exemplifies how innovation and teamwork drive real-world improvements, reinforcing our commitment to delivering the best in data-driven fleet management solutions.”

"Gridline Analytics simplifies how our customers manage telematics and camera data by bringing together Geotab and Netradyne insights in one place," said Scott Tenney, Co-Founder of Gridline. "This unified approach has led to a significant reduction in safety events and offers greater efficiency in managing both driver and vehicle performance."

About Netradyne

Netradyne harnesses the power of Computer Vision and Edge Computing to revolutionize the modern-day transportation ecosystem. Netradyne is an industry leader in fleet safety solutions, immediately improving driver behavior and fleet performance and setting commercial vehicle driving standards. Driver•i®, Netradyne’s AI fleet camera system, detects potential hazards, helping drivers make safer decisions and reducing risky behavior by up to 99%. Netradyne’s relentless pursuit of technological advancements and unwavering dedication to improving road safety have positioned the company as a leader in the field. With its innovative AI and ML-based IoT solution, Netradyne continues to empower organizations worldwide to create safer road environments, protect lives, and build a sustainable future.

Netradyne ranks on the Forbes AI50 list, Forbes America’s Best Startup Employers 2023 list, and has received the Gold Stevie® Award for Transportation Product of the Year and the HDT Best Product award.

Stay updated with Netradyne on Facebook, our blog, and our newsroom.

About Plastic Express:

Founded in 1970, Plastic Express is the largest veteran-owned and operated logistics company in the U.S., headquartered in Houston, Texas. We manage over 50 rail yards, 4.2 million sq. ft. of full-service warehouses with packaging, and over 30 bulk truck terminals across the country. We are strategically located near most of the major ports in the U.S. and rely heavily on our rail infrastructure to handle imports/exports and regional distribution. We cross into Canada and Mexico every day. We have over 500 employees that service 300+ customers around the globe. We work with every facet of the supply chain, focusing on rail, truck, and ship movements, looking for efficiencies to deliver a sustainable solution for our customers. We are Operation Clean Sweep Blue verified, CTPAT compliant, ISO 9001 Certified, and employ GMPT engineering processes.

About Geotab

Geotab, the global leader in connected vehicle and asset solutions, leverages advanced data analytics and AI to enhance fleet performance, safety, and sustainability while optimizing costs. Backed by a team of industry-leading data scientists, engineers, and AI experts, we serve over 50,000 customers across 160 countries, processing billions of data points hourly from more than 4 million vehicles. Data security and privacy are at the forefront of all we do—trusted by Fortune 500 organizations and some of the largest public sector fleets in the world, we meet top cybersecurity standards. Geotab’s open platform and diverse Geotab Marketplace offers hundreds of fleet-ready third-party solutions.

Learn more at www.geotab.com. Follow us on LinkedIn or visit Geotab News and Views.

About Gridline:

Gridline is a leading fleet management and telematics company dedicated to empowering businesses with data-driven insights. Their advanced solutions help clients make swift, informed decisions. Backed by a team of industry-recognized experts, Gridline goes beyond being just a service provider, positioning itself as a trusted partner focused on understanding and addressing each client's unique needs. Gridline’s innovative data aggregation tools offer a comprehensive view of vehicle and driver performance, enabling clients to improve operational efficiency and maximize the value of their fleet management strategies. Learn more at www.gridline.com, and follow us on LinkedIn.