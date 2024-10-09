XPEL Protects All-New BMW X3 M50 During Rebelle Rally

SAN ANTONIO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--XPEL, Inc. (Nasdaq: XPEL), a global leader in protective films and coatings, teamed up with BMW of North America to protect the brand’s all-new, high-performance BMW X3 M50 model at the Rebelle Rally, the longest off-road competition in the United States. In keeping with the spirit of the competition, XPEL assembled an all-female team to install the protective products on the vehicle.

For the second year in a row, XPEL partnered with BMW to protect the vehicle’s exterior against dirt, rocks, dust, and any elements the Rebelle competitors may encounter. XPEL’s STEALTH satin paint protection film was applied on all exterior paint surfaces and XPEL PRIME XR PLUS nano-ceramic window film was installed on all windows to help keep the racers cool and protected from UV rays. For added protection, XPEL FUSION PLUS ceramic coating was applied on the wheels, glass, and exterior paint surfaces.

XPEL installers Florine Peffer, Elisa Ross, and Morgan Yakiwchuk performed the installation at XPEL’s headquarters in San Antonio.

“We are proud to once again partner with BMW North America and showcase the ability of our world-class female application engineers,” said Duane Gotro, XPEL’s Vice President of Services. “No matter the terrain or obstacles the team encounters, we know the X3 M50 will cross the finish line looking like a million bucks thanks to their expertise and the next-level protection our products provide.”

“The BMW team and vehicle did quite well last year, earning a podium finish. We are proud to again support our all-female team this year, piloting our highly capable vehicle ready for anything in its path, and are thankful to work with XPEL again to help protect our all-new X3 M50,” said Dr. Andreas Meyer, Vice President of Product Management at BMW of North America.

The 2024 Rebelle Rally takes place October 11–18 and is the nation’s longest off-road rally and features a lineup of female driver-navigator teams. It prohibits the usage of GPS guidance, forcing competitors to rely on paper maps and compasses as they hunt for checkpoints throughout the rugged desert landscape. Rebecca Donaghe and Syndiely Wade will pilot the all-new high-performance BMW X3 M50 Sports Activity Vehicle in the X-CROSS™ Class for all-wheel drive vehicles.

Information about XPEL products can be found on the company’s website, XPEL.com, and images of the XPEL-equipped BMW X3 M50 are available upon request.

For more information about the BMW X3 M50, please visit bmwusa.com and information about the Rebelle Rally can be found at rebellerally.com.

About XPEL, Inc.

XPEL is a leading provider of protective films and coatings, including paint protection film, surface protection film, window films and ceramic coatings in the automotive, architectural and marine industries. With a global footprint, a network of trained installers and proprietary DAP software, XPEL is dedicated to exceeding customer expectations by providing high-quality products, leading customer service, expert technical support and world-class training. XPEL, Inc. is publicly traded on Nasdaq under the symbol “XPEL”.