Avanci announces 5G Vehicle license agreement with Toyota

TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Avanci, a leader in joint licensing solutions, today announced the company has signed a 5G Vehicle license agreement with Toyota, extending their existing relationship to the next generation of connected vehicles.

5G connected vehicles from Toyota and Lexus are now licensed to the 5G, 4G, 3G and 2G standard essential patents of nearly 70 licensors that participate in Avanci 5G Vehicle, as well as others that join in the future.

“We are delighted to welcome Toyota to Avanci 5G Vehicle,” said Laurie Fitzgerald, president of Avanci Vehicle. “Since we launched Avanci 5G Vehicle last year, the program has grown to span almost 40 automotive brands, reflecting continuing momentum for our global one-stop solution. We thank the entire Toyota team for their continuing confidence and trust in Avanci.”

Avanci 5G Vehicle builds on the success of Avanci 4G Vehicle. More than 175 million connected vehicles on the world’s roads from over 100 automotive brands are covered by an Avanci 4G Vehicle license.

More information about Avanci and its 5G Vehicle licensing program, including participating licensors and licensees, can be found at avanci.com/vehicle.

About Avanci

An independent, global intermediary not owned or controlled by licensors or licensees, Avanci works at the intersection of different industries to bring efficiency, convenience, and predictability to the licensing process. Since 2016, Avanci has been driving innovation forward by making connections through our optional, one-stop licensing solutions. Avanci is proud to be a part of the World Economic Forum’s Global Innovators Community.

