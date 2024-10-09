CLEAResult and Walker-Miller Team Up to Bring Equitable Energy Efficiency and Electrification Programs to All Michiganders

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today CLEAResult, North America’s largest energy efficiency, energy transition and energy sustainability services provider, announced a partnership with Walker-Miller Energy Services (“Walker-Miller”), one of the largest African American and woman-owned energy efficiency companies in the United States. Together, CLEAResult and Walker-Miller will launch the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) Home Efficiency Rebates and Home Electrification and Appliance Rebates programs in Michigan.

This partnership builds on decades of trust and long-standing relationships both companies have established with local communities and utilities across Michigan. Together, Walker-Miller and CLEAResult are uniquely equipped to remove cultural and financial barriers to participation, ensuring that all Michiganders—particularly those in underserved communities—can quickly and equitably access energy efficiency resources on a larger scale than ever before.

With Walker-Miller’s nearly 25 years of experience and deep-rooted commitment to equitably serving both income-qualified and market-rate households, and CLEAResult’s experience running energy waste reduction programs in Michigan for almost 15 years, residents will benefit from energy efficiency upgrades that increase comfort, reduce maintenance costs and improve climate resilience in their homes.

"This effort fits squarely within Walker-Miller’s longstanding commitment to catalyzing equity in the clean energy transition as well as Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s commitment to leveraging every available resource, including federal funding, on behalf of Michigan’s most vulnerable families. This program will change lives by decreasing residential energy burdens and facilitating the benefits of electrification across the state,” said Carla Walker-Miller, Founder and Chief Executive Officer at Walker-Miller.

The IRA Home Efficiency Rebates program will provide financial incentives for energy-burdened homeowners to improve their home’s energy performance, while the Home Electrification and Appliances Rebate programs will facilitate the transition to electric appliances, helping promote cleaner energy sources and lowering household energy consumption.

“This partnership makes energy savings, clean energy solutions and sustainability more accessible and available to over 10 million Michigan residents,” said Rich McBee, CLEAResult’s Chief Executive Officer. “Together, our decades of expertise serving communities across Michigan will equip residents with the tools and resources they need to enhance their homes' energy efficiency and resilience on a larger scale.”

About CLEAResult

CLEAResult is the largest provider of energy efficiency, energy transition and energy sustainability services in North America. Since 2003, our mission has been to change the way people use energy. Today, our experts lead the transition to a sustainable, equitable, and carbon-neutral future for our communities and our planet. Our hometown teams collaborate with a diverse network of local partners to deliver world-class technology and personalized services that make it easy for commercial and industrial businesses, governments, utilities, and residential customers to reduce their energy use and greenhouse gas emissions. CLEAResult is headquartered in Austin, Texas, and has over 2,700 employees in more than 60 cities across the U.S. and Canada. CLEAResult is majority owned by leading U.S. middle market private equity firm Kohlberg & Company. Explore all our energy solutions at https://www.clearesult.com/.

About Walker-Miller

Walker-Miller Energy Services is one of the largest African American and Woman owned Energy Efficiency Services companies in the United States. With offices in 6 states, the Detroit, MI headquartered company designs and implements decarbonization and beneficial electrification strategies that accelerate the deployment of clean energy solutions. As part of its longstanding commitment to catalyzing equity in the clean energy economy, Walker-Miller is the convener of the annual Resilience and Equity in the Clean Energy Sector Summit (RECESS), also known as the National Black and Brown Clean Energy Conference, which intentionally invites all communities to participate to the fullest extent in the unprecedented investment in the clean energy transition. For more information, please contact us at www.wmenergy.com.