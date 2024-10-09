LTK Launches All-New Gift Guide Experience for Stress-free Holiday Shopping

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--LTK, the first and largest Creator Commerce™ platform, is announcing an all-new LTK Gift Guide experience for creators and their communities. Just in time for the holiday shopping season, LTK is making it easier for creators to create, share and track Gift Guides in the LTK Creator app and launching a new, dedicated section on creators’ LTK for their communities to find all their Gift Guide content. Powered by the recently launched Products Tab, this new experience is making LTK the best destination for creators and their communities this holiday season.

LTK Creators are the best way to discover and shop for the season, with holiday retail sales driven by LTK Creators growing 5X compared to the overall market growth rate1. The holiday season is the most impactful and important time for creator businesses - with 1.5 orders happening every second and more than $200 purchased every second on average through LTK Creators during the peak buying season in November.

With the new LTK Gift Guide experience in the LTK Creator app, creators can curate up to 100 gift guides for their community - adding up to 100 products per guide - and customize by recipient or product type with unique titles and descriptions. Creators can easily share Gift Guides with their community by linking to a specific gift guide or their Products Tab across any platform.

LTK Co-Pilot will keep a creator’s community informed of any price drop or availability update by automatically sending notifications for favorited items within Gift Guides. LTK Co-Pilot works as a creator’s assistant to retarget and market their community without any extra work on their end - sending more than 890 million emails and push notifications to creator communities this year alone. And, to help LTK Creators make strategic decisions for their holiday content, LTK Creators will soon have access to custom analytics for each Gift Guide, such as items sold, product clicks, commissions and more.

Gift Guides are helping creators’ communities seamlessly discover, access, follow and shop their favorite creator’s holiday content. Shoppers can view the new, dedicated section just for Gift Guides at the top of the Products Tab on a creator’s LTK. The recently launched Products Tab has already had a major impact on creator success with a 75% conversion rate.

“The holiday season is a pivotal time for our creators - who are driving nearly $5B in annual retail sales and outpacing market growth during the holiday season. With more consumers shopping from creators and starting holiday shopping earlier, creators have become the ultimate guide to navigate and help make holiday shopping less stressful,” said Kit Ulrich, General Manager of LTK's Creator Shopping Platform. “The new Gift Guide experience is a turnkey, simple and effective solution for creators to create and share their recommendations while helping them effectively reach and engage their followers.”

LTK Gift Guide is now available to all LTK Creators and their communities. For more information, please visit: www.shopltk.com.

