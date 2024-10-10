Planto to Power Citi Mobile®️ App’s Wealth 360 Launch, Bringing Users Comprehensive Financial Management Based on AI and Open Banking

HONG KONG--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Planto, a leading digital banking solution provider headquartered in Hong Kong, has partnered with Citibank HK to launch Wealth 360 within the Citi Mobile® App, a pioneering digital wealth management feature on the Citi Mobile® App. This new offering provides Citi's customers with a next-generation personal financial management (PFM) experience, including sustainability insights and advanced customer intelligence features.

Integrating Doconomy's award-winning carbon footprint measurement technology alongside Planto's advanced AI-driven data enrichment capabilities, Wealth 360 delivers a variety of smart banking tools and personalized insights to help Citi customers better manage their finances and their environmental impact. These include cash flow analysis, spending reports, sustainability insights and over 20 other financial insights and recommendations tailored to each user's data.

Seamless Open Banking Integration

Going forward, the Wealth 360 experience will seamlessly incorporate data through the Interbank Account Data Sharing (IADS) pilot program introduced by the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) allowing Citi customers to view and manage their finances across multiple bank accounts in one place.

Planto's advanced AI-powered data enrichment capabilities process and enhance this open banking data, enabling Citi to deliver truly personalized financial management experiences.

Sustainability Insights with Doconomy

The integration of Doconomy’s carbon footprint measurement tool further enhances the Wealth 360 offering, making it a pioneer in blending environmental awareness with personal finance management. Enabled by an integration between Planto's AI-driven insights and Doconomy’s sustainability capabilities, Wealth360 provides users with carbon emissions tracking, comparative analysis, and personalized sustainability recommendations.

"Interbank Account Data Sharing (IADS) in Hong Kong will be a transformative initiative that will allow banks to develop the next generation of personalized experiences, driving financial inclusion," said Ankit Suri, Co-founder & CEO of Planto. "With Wealth 360, we are empowering Citi customers to better manage their finances and achieve their financial goals through hyper-personalized insights and recommendations. The addition of Doconomy's carbon footprint calculator further enhances the platform, enabling users to make more informed and sustainable choices."

“We are excited to partner with Citibank Hong Kong to bring our carbon footprint measurement tool to a wider audience," said Mathias Wikström, CEO at Doconomy. "This collaboration is a testament to our commitment to empowering individuals with the knowledge and tools needed to make more sustainable choices. By integrating our technology into Citibank Hong Kong’s Wealth 360, alongside Planto’s advanced AI-driven Data Enrichment engine, we are helping users not only manage their finances but also contribute positively to the environment.”

Our partnership with Citibank Hong Kong delivers the intelligence to support a variety of exciting new smart and green banking capabilities taking Citi wealth management capabilities to the next level.

About Doconomy

Doconomy, founded in Sweden in 2018 by Mathias Wikström and Johan Pihl, is a world-leading provider of applied impact solutions. Its core mission is to ensure the future sustainability of life on Earth by empowering individuals and corporations to assume responsibility for their environmental footprint, fostering a sustainable lifestyle for all. Doconomy serves over 90 clients in 35 different markets and has established key partnerships with renowned organizations such as the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), Mastercard, S&P Trucost and World Wildlife Fund (WWF).

About Planto

Founded in 2018, Planto Limited is a Hong Kong-based fintech company that offers data-driven and engaging financial technologies for both institutions and end consumers. The company partners with various financial institutions to develop innovative solutions through AI, data and technologies helping banks increase digital engagement, digital sales & operational efficiency.

Planto’s Open Banking solutions such as Transaction Data Enrichment have been recognised under the Hong Kong PoC Subsidy Scheme and the Credit Insights Platform within the HKMA FSS 3.1 Sandbox.

For more information about Planto, please visit: www.planto.io/