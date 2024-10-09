VMG Health Acquires Carnahan Group, Healthcare Consulting Firm

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--VMG Health, the leading consulting firm for healthcare business performance, is pleased to announce its acquisition of Carnahan Group, a consulting firm dedicated to transforming healthcare with innovative technology. Based in Tampa, FL, Carnahan Group will fully integrate with VMG Health’s Physician Compensation and Strategic Consulting divisions, adding its automated platforms to the firm’s comprehensive suite of solutions. VMG Health is a portfolio company of Incline Equity Partners, which invested in VMG Health in April 2024.

Founded in 2002, Carnahan Group works alongside healthcare organizations, staying at the forefront of innovation with cutting-edge technology to enhance client service and deliverables. In 2017, Carnahan Group unveiled the FMV-MD® platform, an unparalleled, algorithm-driven software that allows healthcare organizations to receive automated fair market value opinions. Carnahan Group’s technology solutions, including NeedsMD™, a specialty needs platform providing insights into physician demand, will seamlessly integrate with VMG Health’s physician enterprise and medical group solutions.

“Over the last 20 years, VMG Health has had a collaborative relationship with Chris Carnahan and Carnahan Group,” said Greg Koonsman, VMG Health Founder and CEO. “We are very excited to announce the acquisition of Carnahan Group. Together, we will continue to build out a suite of technology solutions and teams of experts that allow customers to leverage business and compliance operations.”

The acquisition brings together Carnahan Group’s extensive experience combining consulting services with advanced technology and VMG Health’s unmatched expertise in healthcare transactions, compliance, and physician alignment. Carnahan Group adds new technology solutions that will enhance VMG Health’s suite of cutting-edge solutions that help clients lower costs while maximizing value.

“Carnahan Group is thrilled to join forces with VMG Health, uniting our passion for delivering exceptional services and cutting-edge technologies,” said Chris Carnahan, Carnahan Group Founder and CEO. “I’ve long admired Greg Koonsman and his team’s impressive growth and dedication to clients. Becoming part of the VMG Health family strengthens our ability to provide our clients with even greater value and capabilities. Together, we’re forging a powerful partnership driven by shared values and a commitment to excellence.”

About VMG Health

VMG Health is the premier consultancy dedicated to helping healthcare organizations across the nation achieve and sustain superior business performance. Since 1995, the firm has designed its business to address any strategic, regulatory, or operational challenges that affect quality, profitability, and growth. With eight offices and over 300 dedicated professionals representing an extensive array of credentials nationwide, VMG Health provides the expertise its clients can rely on.

About Carnahan Group

Carnahan Group brings over two decades of unparalleled expertise to the healthcare industry, specializing in valuation services and beyond. Working alongside urban and rural hospitals, surgical facilities, and physicians’ offices, Carnahan Group is committed to staying at the forefront of innovation, leveraging cutting-edge technology to enhance client service and deliverables.