Loop Media Partners With Vesta Stream to Bring Curated FAST Channels and Expand Its Reach Into Residential Spaces

GLENDALE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Loop Media, Inc. ("Loop Media") (OTC: LPTV), a leading multichannel streaming CTV & DOOH platform specializing in curated music videos, sports highlights, news, premium entertainment channels and digital signage solutions for businesses, today announced a strategic partnership with Vesta Stream Studios, LLC (“Vesta Stream”), an OTT platform renowned for offering content from major Hollywood studios and a vast library of premium AVOD content to residential and commercial consumers. This partnership aims to expand Loop Media’s footprint into residential spaces, marking a significant evolution in its service offerings.

Loop Media continues to build transformative partnerships that extend its presence beyond commercial environments. Through this collaboration, Vesta Stream will curate dedicated FAST (Free Ad-Supported Streaming Television) channels tailored specifically for Loop TV. Loop Media intends to integrate Vesta Stream as an app into its devices in residential settings, enabling access to these dedicated FAST channels, as well as Vesta’s premium AVOD (Advertising Video on Demand) and TVOD (Transactional Video on Demand) offerings, to individual consumers in their homes and in vacation rentals like AirBnBs and VRBO. This partnership between Loop Media and Vesta Stream features a strategic ad inventory split, allowing both companies to maximize revenue generation from targeted advertising across these diverse viewing environments.

“Our partnership with Vesta Stream is an exciting step forward in our mission to enhance the viewing experience for consumers across various environments,” said Justis Kao, Interim CEO of Loop Media. “By integrating Vesta’s curated FAST channels into Loop TV, we aim to expand our footprint beyond the commercial sector to bring a new level of premium entertainment directly into residential spaces. This collaboration signifies our commitment to delivering rich, diverse content that meets the evolving demands of today’s consumers.”

Shuja Pakhliwal, CEO of Vesta Stream, added, “Partnering with Loop Media enables us to extend our premium Hollywood content to an even wider audience. As we curate specialized channels for Loop TV, we're thrilled to provide users with a seamless entertainment experience across both rental and residential environments. This collaboration supports our vision of transforming how audiences access and engage with entertainment in the digital era.”

Through this partnership, Loop Media and Vesta Stream hope to bridge the gap between commercial and residential spaces, offering premium content and live entertainment to a wider audience.

About Loop Media, Inc.

Loop Media, Inc. ("Loop®") (OTC: LPTV) is a leading connected television (CTV) / streaming / digital out-of-home TV and digital signage platform optimized for businesses, providing music videos, news, sports, and entertainment channels through its Loop® TV service. Loop Media is the leading company in the U.S. licensed to stream music videos to businesses through its proprietary Loop® Player.

Loop® TV’s digital video content is streamed to millions of viewers in CTV / streaming / digital out of home locations including bars/restaurants, office buildings, retail businesses, college campuses, and airports, among many other venues in the United States, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand.

Loop® TV is fueled by one of the largest and most important premium short-form entertainment libraries that includes music videos, movie trailers, branded content, and live performances. Loop Media’s non-music channels cover a wide variety of genres and moods and include movie trailers, sports highlights, lifestyle and travel videos, viral videos, and more. Loop Media’s streaming services generate revenue from programmatic and direct advertising, and subscriptions.

To learn more about Loop Media products and applications, please visit us online at Loop.tv.

About Vesta Stream

Vesta Stream stands at the forefront of innovation in the OTT and digital entertainment industry, delivering cutting-edge solutions that enable partners to unlock their full revenue potential. With deep expertise in the development of advanced OTT platforms, FAST channel creation, and premium content production, Vesta Stream excels in optimizing monetization strategies while delivering seamless, high-quality viewing experiences. Vesta Stream enables its partners to enhance user engagement and achieve sustainable revenue growth in today’s highly competitive digital landscape.