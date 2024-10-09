Sheralven to Exclusively Bring Messi Fragrance to North America With Game on Product Group Partnership

The eau de parfum is 3.4-oz./100 and is sustainably packaged in a navy-blue glass, with the Messi logo molded into the bottle. (Credit: Sheralven)

EDGEWOOD, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Scoring an early goal in rolling out a much-anticipated brand for a global icon, beauty industry leader Sheralven has been selected by Melbourne-based fragrance company Game On Product Group to serve as the exclusive North American distributor for Messi Eau de Parfum, the first signature scent from global sports legend Leo Messi, widely acclaimed as the greatest soccer player of all time. Sheralven chose JCPenney to serve as the exclusive U.S. retailer, with products available in over 600 JCPenney stores in the U.S. and Puerto Rico, and at jcpenney.com, beginning this October.

Infused with ingredients sourced globally, mirroring the diverse players and teams of the World Cup, Messi's signature fragrance embodies his unmistakable personal brand. “I have always been passionate about fragrance, and I am extremely excited to produce my very own signature scent. This is truly a unique and inspirational fragrance, in a personalized bottle, for all fans around the world.” – Leo Messi

Frank Voelkl, Principal Perfumer at DSM – Firmenich said, “I was thrilled at the opportunity to create an olfactive experience that was unique, special and memorable as Leo Messi himself. The scent contains fresh top notes of cardamon, and wild cypress contrasted by warm notes of leather and cedarwood. These notes together with hints of vanilla wear nicely on the skin and create a siege that is bound to make everyone want more of it. It is a scent to be worn by anyone looking to feel confident and strong just as Messi.”

The 3.4-oz./100 ml eau de parfum ($72) is sustainably packaged in a sleek dark base of navy-blue glass molded in the Messi logo, with a gift set ($88) that also includes an 8.5-oz./250 ml body wash and Messi logo toiletry bag. A dedicated Messi fragrance display has been created for the front of every JCPenney Beauty location. This one-of-a-kind in-store experience ensures every JCPenney customer has a thrilling Messi fragrance destination to explore throughout the year!

Leo Messi is hailed as one of soccer’s all-time greats. The Argentinian, who spent most of his professional career with FC Barcelona, currently captains Inter Miami and the Argentina national team. Named by FIFA as the world’s best soccer player a record eight times, sports polling organization SSRS recently named Messi the most popular athlete in the U.S. on the heels of becoming Time Magazine’s 2023 Athlete of the Year. Throughout his illustrious career, he has won numerous awards, including multiple FIFA ballon d'or trophies, solidifying his status as a football legend. Messi’s humility, work ethic, and passion for the game have endeared him to fans worldwide, making him a true icon of the sport.

Not only a soccer legend, but also a social media powerhouse! As of August 2024, Leo Messi boasts an incredible 505 million Instagram followers, making him a true icon in the digital sphere. His most liked post on Instagram has garnered an astounding 75.3 million likes from across the globe, while he owns an impressive seven out of the top 20 most engaged posts in Instagram history.

“We’re thrilled Game On Product Group has chosen Sheralven to launch Leo Messi’s signature fragrance in North America, and JCPenney will be our exclusive U.S. retail partner, ensuring this partnership will make it the GOAT of fragrance launches,” stated Steven Koss, President & CEO of Sheralven. “As Messi’s signature scent, it is sure to be embraced by millions of devoted U.S. fans as the embodiment of his competitive essence, a men’s fragrance that inspires confidence and exudes a winning spirit. We are confident that with his devoted fan base, we will hit the projected retail sales of $100M by 2026.”

“When Leo Messi announced he was going to launch a signature scent in 2024, we knew immediately it would resonate with our customer,” said Michelle Wlazlo, Chief Merchandising and Supply Chain Officer at JCPenney. “Messi is a global icon with an extensive and diverse fan base that bridges generations, so when JCPenney Beauty was selected to be the exclusive U.S. retailer for the Messi fragrance, we were thrilled. We know our customers will absolutely love his new fragrance.”

About Sheralven

Since 1977, Sheralven has been a leader of the beauty industry, offering comprehensive sales, distribution, and manufacturing services. Their mission is to transcend the competition by offering unparalleled opportunities that resonate and inspire. With a rich heritage in fragrance and beauty, they specialize in E-Commerce, branded and private-label products, beauty distribution, warehousing and logistics, and wholesale services.

Sheralven excels as custom private label and contract manufacturers in fragrances and beauty. They offer licensing and global distribution, supported by sales leadership. Sheralven delivers innovative solutions and marketplace success with a strong focus on research and development.

Sheralven’s distribution is a premier destination for all things beauty, specializing in luxury goods and customer experiences. They excel in offering a wide array of high-quality goods, exceptional service, and cutting-edge technology, empowering retailers to distinguish themselves in a competitive market.

About JCP

JCPenney is the shopping destination for America’s diverse, working families. With inclusivity at its core, the Company’s product assortment meets customers’ everyday needs and helps them commemorate every special occasion with style, quality and value. JCPenney offers a broad portfolio of fashion, apparel, home, beauty and jewelry from national and private brands and provides personal services including salon, portrait and optical. The Company and its 50,000 associates worldwide serve customers where, when and how they want to shop – from jcp.com to more than 650 stores in the U.S. and Puerto Rico.

In 2022, JCPenney celebrated 120 years as an iconic American brand by continuing its legacy of connecting with customers through shopping and community engagement. Please visit JCPenney’s Newsroom to learn more and follow JCPenney on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.