KONNECT secures Rubio's Restaurant Group account offering premium HR services and learning management solutions for the brand's more than 2,000 employees. (Photo: Business Wire)

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Konnect, an independent Human Resource service provider, and TREW Capital Management, owner of Rubio’s Restaurant Group, today announced a multi-year partnership to offer comprehensive HR services and a learning management platform tailored for the Rubio’s brand.

Rubio’s, which was recently purchased by TREW Capital Management, is known for their Baja-inspired food that celebrates Mexican, coastal roots. Founded in 1983 in San Diego, Rubio’s operates 85 locations across California, Nevada and Arizona.

“We are excited to partner with Konnect to provide industry-leading HR services and an innovative learning platform to our Rubio’s team,” said Jeff Crivello, Owner, Rubio’s Restaurant Group. “Their extensive knowledge in the restaurant industry and ‘center of excellence’ approach to HR allows us to implement an expert-level people strategy that will support business growth.”

Konnect’s "Center of Excellence" philosophy ensures that when clients partner with Konnect they get access to industry experts in each facet of HR. Whether they need help with performance management, leadership development, DEI initiatives or HR technology implementations, the Konnect team has the expertise to deliver top-tier results in each area.

For Rubio’s, Konnect will provide HR services designed to streamline workforce management while ensuring compliance and operational efficiency. Konnect will support Rubio’s in implementing a standardized HR infrastructure across all locations, facilitating smoother transitions in employee relations, payroll, and benefits administration. Additionally, by leveraging Konnect’s integrated learning management system, KonnectEd, Rubio’s will gain access to tailored training programs, enabling staff development and fostering a culture of continuous learning.

“HR has the power to shape culture, build trust, and elevate the entire organization,” said Jamie Viramontes, Founder and CEO, Konnect. “We are excited to partner with Rubio’s Restaurant Group to bring ‘best in class’ HR services that will help fuel this new chapter for Rubio’s.”

About Konnect

Founded in 2020, Konnect specializes in delivering Fortune 500-level custom HR services tailored for businesses of all sizes, from startups to established companies. Embracing a "Center of Excellence" philosophy, Konnect has the expertise of top HR professionals across the U.S. to offer best in class HR solutions in Retail, Hospitality, Health and Non-Profit sectors. Recognized for its innovative learning platform, industry-leading insights and HR expertise, Konnect offers customizable support to meet each business' unique HR needs. For more information, visit www.hrkonnect.com.