Neo Financial Partners with CI Financial to Launch Suite of Cutting-Edge Financial Solutions

CALGARY, Alberta & WINNIPEG, Manitoba & TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Neo Financial is proud to announce a new partnership with CI Financial Corp. (TSX: CIX) to launch a new suite of everyday deposit2 and credit products, bringing together CI Financial’s expertise in wealth management and Neo Financial’s cutting-edge financial technology. The partnership will introduce a new range of financial products designed to deliver a seamless, integrated financial experience to clients of CI Financial’s Canadian wealth management businesses (collectively, “CI Wealth3”), empowering them to easily manage their wealth and everyday financial needs with ease.

CI Wealth3 clients will benefit from Neo’s advanced technology, which offers streamlined applications and seamless, instant transfers between deposit2 and investment4 accounts, all within a single, easy-to-use platform. Additionally, they can enjoy enhanced cashback5 rewards through Neo’s unique card program, with rewards linked to deposit2 balances, and access to Neo’s vast network of over 11,000 cashback partners – maximizing the overall value of their financial experience.

Through this partnership, Neo Financial clients will also gain access to in-person financial advisory services and CI Wealth’s leading wealth management platform, broadening the range of wealth and investment options available to them.

“We chose to partner with CI Financial because, as an independent advisory group, we believe they offer unbiased advice with a focus on providing the best possible investment products to their clients, with both proprietary and third-party solutions,” said Andrew Chau, CEO of Neo Financial. “This collaboration perfectly aligns with our mission to transform everyday banking by blending innovative technology with exceptional financial services. Our goal is to make financial management effortless and rewarding, and this collaboration allows us to deliver top-tier security, convenience, and value directly to consumers.”

This new suite of tailored financial products will deliver an array of benefits designed to enhance CI Wealth3 clients’ experience:

Unique Everyday Account and Debit Card Alternative : Enjoy a streamlined deposit 2 account with leading rewards that integrates seamlessly with CI Wealth investment 4 accounts.

: Enjoy a streamlined deposit account with leading rewards that integrates seamlessly with CI Wealth investment accounts. Co-Branded Mastercard, World Mastercard®, and World Elite® Mastercard : Benefit from premium cashback 5 rates and exclusive rewards, helping you get more value from your spending.

: Benefit from premium cashback rates and exclusive rewards, helping you get more value from your spending. Instant Money Movement: Instantly transfer funds between your CI Wealth Everyday account and CI Wealth Investment4 accounts with instant processing – no more waiting days for your money to arrive.

Beyond the launch, Neo Financial and CI Wealth3 are already planning additional features to deliver an even better client experience, including:

Streamlined Applications : Experience a quick and easy application process across platforms, with information pre-populated upon opening a new account.

: Experience a quick and easy application process across platforms, with information pre-populated upon opening a new account. Single Sign-On: Use your CI Wealth 3 log-in to access your Neo accounts.

Use your CI Wealth log-in to access your Neo accounts. Unified Account Balances: Gain a comprehensive view of your financial standing across both platforms, including balances and account activity, making it easier to track and manage your finances.

“This partnership allows us to provide our clients with an expanded range of financial solutions, tailored to their needs and backed by exceptional technology and service,” said Christopher J. Enright, Executive Vice-President and Co-Head of Wealth, Canada, for CI Financial.

"Neo Financial’s commitment to security and best-in-class technology ensures that our clients’ money and data are protected. As a result, our solutions will eliminate the often-painful experience of waiting several business days to move money into or out of your investment account while maintaining the highest standards of trust and safety.”

CI Financial joins a distinguished roster of Neo Financial’s esteemed partners, which include Mastercard, Hudson’s Bay, Tims Financial, JA Canada, and Cathay Pacific.

Applications for CI Wealth’s3 new deposit2 and credit products (powered by Neo Financial) will open in 2025. Clients can join the waitlist today to be among the first to gain access to these innovative financial solutions and provide feedback on their development.

For more information, visit: https://get.neofinancial.com/ciwealth-waitlist/

About Neo Financial

Neo Financial is a technology company building a more rewarding financial experience through reimagined spending, savings, investing, and mortgages. Founded in 2019 by the co-founders of SkipTheDishes, Neo has raised more than $299 million in funding and has been recognized as the top tech startup in Canada by LinkedIn. Neo is headquartered in Calgary and Winnipeg and is backed by top-tier investors across North America.

Through partnerships with leading financial institutions, Neo provides members with safe and secure ways to spend (Neo Credit), save (Neo Money™), invest (Neo Invest™), and get a mortgage (Neo Mortgage). Neo for Business powers financial solutions for Tim Hortons, Cathay, Hudson’s Bay, and over 11,000 other partners across the country. To learn more, visit neofinancial.com.

About CI Financial

CI Financial Corp. is a diversified global asset and wealth management company operating primarily in Canada, the United States and Australia. Founded in 1965, CI has developed world-class portfolio management talent, extensive capabilities in all aspects of wealth planning, and a comprehensive product suite. CI manages, advises on and administers approximately $509.2 billion in client assets (as at August 31, 2024). CI operates in three segments:

Asset Management, which includes CI Global Asset Management, which operates in Canada, and GSFM, which operates in Australia.

Canadian Wealth Management, operating as CI Wealth, which includes CI Assante Wealth Management, Aligned Capital Partners Inc., CI Assante Private Client, CI Private Wealth, Northwood Family Office, CI Coriel Capital, CI Direct Investing, CI Direct Trading and CI Investment Services.

U.S. Wealth Management, which includes Corient Private Wealth, an integrated wealth management firm providing comprehensive solutions to ultra-high-net-worth and high-net-worth clients across the United States.

CI is headquartered in Toronto and listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: CIX). To learn more, visit CI’s website or LinkedIn page.

Legal Disclaimers

1Based on research comparing and limited to: BMO, CIBC, KOHO, PC Financial, EQ, RBC, Scotiabank, Tangerine, TD Bank, Wealthsimple, and Simplii Financial app ratings in the App Store and Google Play. Research conducted by Neo Financial on December 12, 2023.

2Product offerings including availability of deposit accounts subject to change prior to program launch date.

3Canadian Wealth Management, operating as CI Wealth, includes CI Assante Wealth, Aligned Capital Partners Inc., CI Assante Private Client, CI Private Wealth, Northwood Family Office, CI Coriel Capital, CI Direct Investing, CI Direct Trading and CI Investment Services.

4In reference to investment accounts under CI Direct Investing, CI Direct Trading, Assante Wealth Management, Aligned Capital Partners and CI Private Wealth.

5Cashback earn subject to monthly spend limit. Spend limit resets monthly. Minimum balance in your CI Wealth Everyday account required to earn the highest rate.

Mastercard, World Mastercard®, World Elite®, and the circles design are registered trademarks of Mastercard International Incorporated.

All product and company names, logos, brands, and images are trademarks of their respective holders. Use of them does not imply any affiliation with or endorsement by them.

Card art is illustrative and subject to change.