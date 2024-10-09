The First-Ever AI Assistant for Youth Sports Launched by TeamLinkt

TeamLinkt, an all-in-one sports management solutions provider, announced the launch of “Emi,” the first-ever AI-powered assistant for youth sports leagues, clubs, and associations. TeamLinkt is debuting Emi as a free-to-use feature and is available now to all users. Access Emi at TeamLinkt.com.

Teamlinkt is already being embraced by leading organizations such as Under Armour Rise Flag Football and Football Canada. Emi will help them automate many of the time-consuming tasks that sports administrators and volunteers face everyday. From scheduling games and tournaments, to handling team communications, content creation and payment collections, Emi simplifies the administrative workload with a few simple prompts. The technology instantly gives coaches, managers and volunteers more time to focus on athletes, the game, and player development.

TeamLinkt, a Canadian sport tech company based in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, is debuting Emi as a free-to-use feature and is available now to all users.

“Emi is a groundbreaking sports management assistant that transforms how clubs, leagues, and teams can manage their administrative duties. Emi instantly becomes a member of the team and the real MVP when it comes to administration,” said Jay Maharaj, Founder and CEO, TeamLinkt. “The best part is how Emi frees up valuable time and effort to allow coaches, volunteers and administrators to focus on what really matters—building great programs, fostering fun, and helping athletes grow.”

Why Emi Matters

In one year, Emi is projected to save the average sports organization more than 50% of time spent on administration and coordination.

Youth sports organizations, regardless of size, often rely on a team of dedicated and well-intentioned volunteers to manage critical tasks. Emi becomes the administration's go-to expert, helping to streamline operations, reducing the administrative burden and improving the overall experience for everyone involved—players, coaches, and parents alike.

How Emi Works

Emi acts as a smart assistant, providing real-time solutions to sports management challenges. Whether generating game schedules, sending notifications, or answering common questions, Emi has been trained to handle it all. With its AI-powered “Ask Emi” feature, administrators can request specific tasks or information, and Emi delivers instant, actionable results.

Emi - Key Features

Automated league scheduling

Instant communication with teams and parents

Registration management

Streamlined payment processing

Customizable reports for attendance, payments, and team updates

Content Creation

Free to all TeamLinkt users

About TeamLinkt

TeamLinkt provides a free Sports Management Platform and Team App to over 2500 leagues, clubs, associations and schools. TeamLinkt debuted Emi in 2024 - the first AI-powered sports management platform, designed to elevate your sports management experience!