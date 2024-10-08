Greenbriar Completes Sale of STS Aviation Group

GREENWICH, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Greenbriar Equity Group (“Greenbriar”) announced today that it has completed the sale of STS Aviation Group (“STS” or the “Company”), a leading global aviation services company, providing a wide range of aftermarket, MRO (Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul), and distribution solutions to the aviation and defense industries to an affiliate of H.I.G. Capital.

Founded in 1984, STS Aviation Group is a one-stop service provider to the global aviation industry. Headquartered in Jensen Beach, Florida, with offices and facilities worldwide, STS operates four state-of-the-art aircraft hangars, two aircraft interior modification facilities, and more than 45 line maintenance stations across North America and the United Kingdom. The Company specializes in aircraft base and line maintenance, aircraft interior solutions, aerospace engineering, aircraft repairs and modifications, aircraft parts sales, global parts distribution, and workforce management. Known for its customer-focused approach, STS helps airlines, aircraft lessors and military organizations meet their maintenance and operational needs worldwide.

P.J. Anson, CEO of STS, commented, “Greenbriar has been an exceptional partner to STS, thoughtfully advancing our growth strategy and improving our execution on an international stage. Their expertise and resources have built STS into a diversified, global platform primed to take advantage of the many opportunities that lie ahead.”

“We’re incredibly grateful for our partnership with P.J. and the entire STS team and extremely proud of the Company’s strong performance, especially having navigated a few unprecedented years for the MRO industry together,” added Noah Blitzer, Managing Director at Greenbriar. “The investments we made in the Company’s global capabilities and capacity will continue to unlock even greater opportunities for the business, and the entire Greenbriar team is confident in STS’s bright future.”

Jefferies LLC and BMO Capital Markets served as financial advisors to STS.

About STS

Founded in 1984, STS Aviation Group is a one-stop service provider to the global aviation industry. With headquarters in Jensen Beach, Florida and offices / facilities around the world, STS delivers nose-to-tail aircraft maintenance solutions with unmatched results and expertise. To learn more about STS Aviation Group and what makes it the company with “Total Solutions to Keep You Flying,” please visit www.stsaviationgroup.com or call 1-800-800-2400.

About Greenbriar

Greenbriar is a middle market private equity firm with 20+ years of experience investing in market-leading services and manufacturing businesses. With $10+ billion of cumulative capital commitments, its investment strategy targets businesses led by experienced management teams capitalizing on strong long-term growth prospects that can benefit from Greenbriar’s deep sectoral expertise, strategic insight, and operating capabilities. For more information, please visit greenbriarequity.com.