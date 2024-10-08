Clarify Health Unveils Bold Rebrand with New ROI-driven Solutions Fueling Actionable, Data-Driven Insights

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Clarify Health has unveiled a bold rebrand for their expanded data and analytics offerings, which enable providers, payers, health tech and services organizations, and life science companies to break new ground on healthcare insights. This rebrand introduces offerings designed to flexibly stack together for integrated enterprise value so that customers can grow topline, contain costs, and guide care with greater clarity and actionability.

In healthcare, the path to driving revenue while delivering effective and high-quality care has remained overly complex for far too long. Clarify bridges that gap by architecting solutions to achieve healthcare’s double bottom line – delivering margin aligned to mission.

“Our new brand reflects our commitment to making healthcare decisions as clear and accessible as possible. We’re not just transforming our solutions; we are redefining what’s possible by blueprinting a healthcare system that benefits everyone,” commented Clarify CEO Terry Boch. “Our bold new look and feel reaffirms the company’s pioneering role in healthcare analytics. We have the insights to help our customers do well, while doing good.”

Making this possible is the foundation of Clarify’s solutions, the Clarify Atlas Platform® and its groundbreaking generative AI technology, Clara IQ. Powered by data from over 300 million patient lives and best-in-class benchmarking and measurement methodologies, Atlas delivers more than 20 billion AI-driven predictions with unmatched speed and accuracy. To unlock targeted insights, Clarify offers the versatility and simplicity of building blocks: stackable solutions that fit seamlessly in existing workflows. Each building block is designed to help achieve a specific objective so customers can grow their topline, contain costs, guide care, leverage data, and benefit from Clarify’s expertise.

“A prime example of this innovative approach will be unveiled on Wednesday, it’s the world’s first fully AI-enabled predictive provider performance analytics solution,” said Clarify Founder and President Todd Gottula. "We are thrilled to introduce this new, simplified approach that provides tailored solutions to help our customers tackle some of the most critical decisions in healthcare with ease and confidence.”

Clarify Health unlocks valuable insights making complex care decisions easier for providers, payers, tech and services organizations, and life science companies.

Clarify’s excellence has been recognized by industry analysts and watchers, including a Best in KLAS award naming Clarify Health #1 for Data Analytics Platform (Payers) by KLAS Research. Newsweek also named Clarify one of the world’s best Digital Health companies. Clarify has also been recognized regularly by the world’s largest and most trusted software marketplace, G2, for high customer satisfaction.

To learn more about Clarify Health and its high-performance healthcare insights, please visit www.clarifyhealth.com.