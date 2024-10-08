Encina and Blue Planet Partner to Divert 2.6 Million Tons of Plastic Waste Annually and Accelerate Global Decarbonization

THE WOODLANDS, Texas & SINGAPORE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Encina Development Group, LLC (Encina), and Blue Planet Environmental Solutions Pte Ltd. (Blue Planet) announced today the signing of a Global Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the supply of hard-to-recycle waste streams to be used as feedstock for Encina’s circular manufacturing process. Encina is focused on decarbonizing the global chemicals industry by producing ISCC PLUS circular chemicals from waste streams. Blue Planet is a Singapore-based global leader in sustainable waste management solutions with operations that extend from the point of waste generation through to collection, segregation, treatment, processing to the point of sale of energy and other waste derived fuels and products.

Under the MOU, Blue Planet will supply feedstock for Encina’s circular manufacturing facilities globally including the Americas, Saudi Arabia, India, and Southeast Asia, all of which are currently in the early phases of development. Blue Planet will source the feedstock from its global network of material recovery facilities, or MRFs, which employ state-of-the-art sorting technologies and innovative processes to capture hard-to-recycle plastic waste streams. This will complement the process used to make the certified circular chemical products and the final products themselves will all be certified ISCC+ compliant.

“Blue Planet’s reputation as a pioneer in sustainable waste management solutions makes them an ideal partner for Encina. Equally important, we share a common goal: to create products and solutions that support global decarbonization and advance sustainability,” said David Roesser, Chief Executive Officer of Encina.

Encina manufactures drop-in circular chemicals using an integrated single-stage catalytic conversion process that takes waste streams, such as end-of-life plastics, and transforms them into their base building blocks that can be used to make new products. Encina’s circular materials offer its customers in the chemical manufacturing industry a low carbon, molecularly identical substitute to traditional fossil-fuel derived chemicals.

“This collaboration allows us to extend our impact on the global waste challenge by not only diverting plastic waste from landfills but also transforming it into valuable resources that support a more sustainable future,” said Prashant Singh, Co-Founder & CEO of Blue Planet. He also adds, “Together, we are closing the loop on waste while driving the decarbonization of the chemical industry.”

To learn more about how this partnership will reshape waste management and contribute to a circular economy, visit www.encina.com and www.blueplanet.asia.

About Encina Development Group

Encina Development Group is working to decarbonize the global chemicals industry through the production of ISCC PLUS circular chemicals derived from waste streams, such as end-of-life plastics, previously destined for landfill or incineration. Our products provide our customers in the chemical manufacturing industry a low carbon, molecularly identical substitute to traditional fossil-fuel derived chemicals and can be used across a broad range of industries, including consumer products, packaging, pharmaceuticals, construction materials, and much more. Encina is based in The Woodlands, Texas. For more information, please visit www.encina.com.

About Blue Planet

Founded in 2017, Blue Planet is a Singapore headquartered company pioneering regional sustainability through technology-driven and IP-based end-to-end solutions for waste management and upcycling. The company has successfully created an end-to-end waste management solutions platform. The mission is to apply these technologies across various stages of the waste life cycle and close the loop. Blue Planet is committed to provide circular economy solutions and achieve its vision of zero waste to landfill. To learn more about Blue Planet, visit: www.blueplanet.asia