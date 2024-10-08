Wellesley Hills Financial Advises BlockChyp on Strategic Acquisition by Stax Payments

NEWTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Wellesley Hills Financial, an investment banking advisory firm, is pleased to announce its role as the exclusive financial advisor to BlockChyp in its acquisition by Stax Payments, a leading payment technology provider. This strategic transaction marks another pivotal moment in BlockChyp’s growth, adding its innovative and unique omni-channel ISV to Stax’s established processing platform to deliver even more value for its ISV partners and their merchants.

“Our team at Wellesley Hills Financial is proud to have supported BlockChyp in this important transaction as a continuation of our commitment to support best in class payment technology companies find the best possible partnership,” said Anthony Malatesta, Managing Director at Wellesley Hills Financial.

The deal brings together BlockChyp’s advanced payment gateway, simplified APIs, and streamlined onboarding solutions with Stax’s multi-channel, vertically integrated payments platform. As part of the transaction, BlockChyp’s co-founders, Jon Decker and Jeff Payne, will join the Stax leadership teams, further strengthening Stax’s position in the payments technology space.

“This acquisition is a natural evolution for BlockChyp, and we are excited to be a part of Stax’s journey in transforming the payments landscape,” commented Jon Decker. “Wellesley Hills Financial’s advisory expertise has been instrumental in guiding us through the process, ensuring that we aligned with the right partner for our long-term growth.”

With this acquisition, Stax continues to demonstrate its commitment to driving value for partners and merchants through innovation, technology, and end-to-end payment solutions.

For more information about this transaction or Wellesley Hills Financial’s advisory services, please visit https://www.wellesleyhillsfinancial.com/.

About Wellesley Hills Financial

Wellesley Hills Financial is a leading investment banking firm based in Newton, MA, specializing in advising clients on mergers and acquisitions, capital raising, and strategic advisory. With a strong track record in financial services, technology, and payments sectors, the firm provides tailored solutions to maximize value and deliver long-term growth for its clients.

About BlockChyp

BlockChyp is a payments technology company that delivers leading payment gateway solutions and simplified APIs, helping merchants streamline their payment processing and customer onboarding experiences. BlockChyp specializes in retail payments and innovative payment solutions for businesses and software providers.

About Stax Payments

Stax Payments is a high-growth payments technology provider that helps businesses and software companies unlock the value of integrated payments. Since 2014, Stax has processed over $30 billion in payments, serving more than 30,000 businesses across the U.S. and Canada.