Deutsche Telekom IT Revolutionizes Digital Experiences with Dynatrace

WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dynatrace (NYSE: DT) today announced that Deutsche Telekom IT, the central software provider of leading integrated telecommunications company Deutsche Telekom, uses Dynatrace to optimize the performance of its digital services to deliver streamlined and personalized experiences for customers.

Deutsche Telekom IT is committed to building an ecosystem of digital services that revolutionize customer interactions. To support this, it developed two critical applications: OneApp, which empowers customers to manage their data consumption, contracts, invoices, credit, orders, and more, and OneShop, a central e-commerce platform that simplifies product purchases and provides seamless customer support. By harnessing the advanced analytics and AI capabilities from Dynatrace, Deutsche Telekom IT gains critical insights into these applications, as well as its entire IT ecosystem, to proactively anticipate and resolve potential disruptions to its digital services. These insights help teams ensure a consistently smooth and positive experience for customers.

“We rely on Dynatrace to deliver frictionless digital experiences to our customers,” said Mamta Bharti, Digital Platform Owner B2C, Deutsche Telekom IT. “Today’s consumers expect seamless connectivity and immediate customer service. With Dynatrace, we’ve achieved uninterrupted service for the past six months, and our Mean Time to Resolution (MTTR) has significantly decreased by 65%. This efficiency gain means downtime is no longer a concern for our customers and we have more time to dedicate to innovation. By focusing our efforts on pioneering advancements, we’re able to significantly enhance customer satisfaction.”

Recently, during the UEFA EURO 2024 Championship, Deutsche Telekom IT elevated the fan experience by offering unlimited data via its OneApp. Over 2 million users signed up for the initiative, and there was a surge in OneApp downloads, with over 600,000 new users joining the app’s already robust community of millions of users. Dynatrace helped ensure Deutsche Telekom IT could gain instant visibility into the performance of its comprehensive IT environment, enabling its teams to effectively manage the influx of new users. This proactive approach allowed for swift issue resolution, preventing any customer impact, despite the rise in demand and activity. As a result, app stability was maintained and reinforced, providing a seamless user experience and broadening the app’s accessibility by more than 8% with over 5 million mobile services managed.

Mamta Bharti, Digital Platform Owner B2C, Deutsche Telekom IT, will be speaking at Dynatrace Innovate EMEA 2024 on October 9 at 2:50 pm GMT+2. Register for the event here to join virtually: Dynatrace.com/innovate/emea.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace (NYSE: DT) exists to make the world’s software work perfectly. Our end-to-end platform combines broad and deep observability and continuous runtime application security with Davis® hypermodal AI to provide answers and intelligent automation from data at an enormous scale. This enables innovators to modernize and automate cloud operations, deliver software faster and more securely, and ensure flawless digital experiences. That’s why the world’s largest organizations trust the Dynatrace® platform to accelerate digital transformation.

About Deutsche Telekom IT

Deutsche Telekom IT (DT IT) is the Group’s IT company of choice, which delivers high-value digital products, maintains the stability of all IT systems while driving digital transformation through decoupling, cloudification, and automation across the Group. DT IT operates in six countries—Germany, Hungary, Slovakia, Greece, Spain, and India—and employs nearly 10,000 people, representing cutting-edge engineering expertise. DT IT is an independent limited company, led by Peter Leukert, Group CIO.